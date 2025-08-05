ETV Bharat / bharat

Fact Check | Indian Army Refutes False Reports On Nagpur Incident, Urges Responsible Reporting

The Indian Army dismissed reports claiming a drunk officer rammed into civilians in Nagpur, calling the news false and misleading.

The Indian Army dismissed reports claiming a drunk officer rammed into civilians in Nagpur, calling the news false and misleading.
Representational Image (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 5, 2025 at 1:36 PM IST

New Delhi: The Indian Army has strongly refuted claims alleging that a drunk army officer rammed his car into a crowd of civilians in Nagpur, injuring up to 30 people.

Taking to X, the Southern Command of the Indian Army clarified that the viral headlines circulating, including "Drunk Army Officer Rams Car Into 30 People In Nagpur", are false and misleading.

According to the Indian Army, the individual in question is Harshpal Mahadev Waghmare, a soldier who was on leave and visiting Maharashtra.

The Army stated that he was assaulted by four people after a minor altercation over a parking dispute. The Army said that the incident prompted Harshpal to file an FIR against the alleged attackers.

The Army said that the earlier reports claiming the Harshpal was allegedly drunk and rammed his vehicle into a group of people while driving recklessly, following which the locals thrashed him, were misleading. The Indian Army coordinated with Nagpur Police to verify facts surrounding the incident.

Police authorities confirmed that the soldier was not under the influence of alcohol and no mass injury was caused by his vehicle, as previously claimed by some media outlets.

The Indian Army also called for responsible and fact-based journalism, urging the public and media to refrain from spreading sensational or unverified information. In the post on X, it said, "The Indian Army urges establishing facts and avoiding sensationalism in reporting of incidents."

