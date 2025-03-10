Fact Check: Edited Video Of Cricketer Mohammed Shami Falsely Shared Claiming He Apologised For Not Observing Roza During Ramadan; Details Inside

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing controversy over fasting, a video of Indian pacer Mohammed Shami wearing a skull cap and kurta, allegedly apologising for not observing Roza during Ramadan, has been circulating on social media.
Additionally, a photo of him consuming an energy drink was superimposed over the alleged video. Those sharing the content claimed that Shami was forced to break his Roza during a Champions Trophy match.
However, the PTI Fact Check Desk investigated and found this claim to be false. The viral video actually dates back to April 2024, when Shami extended Eid greetings. Meanwhile, the photo is from India’s Champions Trophy semi-final match against Australia in Dubai on March 5, 2025.
Claim
On March 7, a Facebook user shared a video of Indian pacer Mohammed Shami allegedly apologising for not observing fast during Ramadan. The video also included a picture of him consuming an energy drink.
In the video, Shami can be heard saying, "Yes, I broke Roza that day. Muslim brothers and sisters, please do not misunderstand me. I did not do it on purpose. I was forced to break Roza; otherwise, they would have destroyed my career. I apologise to my Muslim brothers and sisters again."
Here is the link and archive link to the post, and below is a screenshot.
Investigation
The Desk ran the viral video through the InVid tool and extracted multiple keyframes. Upon running one of the keyframes through Google Lens, the Desk found several other users shared the same video with similar claims. Two such posts can be found here and here, along with their archived versions, which can be viewed here and here.
To verify the claim, we first carefully watched the entire video and found a discrepancy in the lip movement indicating that this video was edited. The Desk ran the keyframes of the video through Google Lens and came across Shami's official Instagram account where he had shared multiple photos wearing the same attire as seen in the viral video.
The post shared on April 11, 2024, read: "Eid Mubarak. Eid Mubarak to all my dear friends and family! May this special day be filled with joy, love, and blessings for you and your loved ones. Wishing you all peace, happiness, and prosperity on this joyous occasion."
Here is the link to the post, and below is a screenshot.
Further scanning his Instagram account, we found the original video of Shami wearing the same kurta and skull cap. In the original video, the cricketer was extending his wishes for Eid.
The post, shared on April 11, 2024, read: "May the magic of Eid bring never-ending happiness, peace, and prosperity to your life. Eid Mubarak!"
Here is the link to the post, and below is a screenshot.
Below is a combination image highlighting the similarities between the viral and original videos shared on Shami's social media.
Meanwhile, Shami was criticised for failing to fast during India's Champions Trophy semifinal match versus Australia. Shami was seen on camera consuming an energy drink during the March 5 match in Dubai, sparking a scandal. Following this, Shami’s cousin Mumtaz defended him against criticism for not observing roza.
A report was published by Times Now, dated March 6, 2025, whose headline read: "Many Pakistan Players...: Cousin, Coach Defend Mohammed Shami Over 'Criminal' Accusation"
The report section read: "He is playing for the country. There are many Pakistani players who have not kept 'Roza' and are playing matches, so this is nothing new. It is very shameful that such things are being said about him. We will tell Mohammed Shami not to pay attention to these things and prepare for the match on March 9," Dr. Mumtaz said"
Here is the link to the report.
Furthermore, the Desk found no official announcement or statement from the cricketer regarding the controversy.
Subsequently, the Desk concluded that the viral video was edited and shared with a false claim. The original video dates back to 2024 when Shami extended wishes for Eid and is unrelated to the ongoing controversy.
CLAIM
Mohammed Shami apologises for not observing Roza during Ramadan.
FACT
The viral video is edited back to 2024 when Shami extended wishes for Eid, and it is unrelated to the ongoing controversy.
CONCLUSION
Indian pacer Mohammed Shami wearing a skull cap and kurta allegedly apologising for not observing Roza during Ramadan is being circulated on social media. A photo of him consuming an energy drink was superimposed over the alleged video. Those sharing the video claimed that Shami was forced to break the Roza during a Champions Trophy match. In its investigation, the Desk found that the viral video was edited, dates back to April 2024, and is unrelated to the ongoing controversy.
(Note: This story was first published by PTI and is republished by ETV Bharat as part of Shakti Collective.)