Fact Check: Edited Video Of Cricketer Mohammed Shami Falsely Shared Claiming He Apologised For Not Observing Roza During Ramadan; Details Inside

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing controversy over fasting, a video of Indian pacer Mohammed Shami wearing a skull cap and kurta, allegedly apologising for not observing Roza during Ramadan, has been circulating on social media.

Additionally, a photo of him consuming an energy drink was superimposed over the alleged video. Those sharing the content claimed that Shami was forced to break his Roza during a Champions Trophy match.

However, the PTI Fact Check Desk investigated and found this claim to be false. The viral video actually dates back to April 2024, when Shami extended Eid greetings. Meanwhile, the photo is from India’s Champions Trophy semi-final match against Australia in Dubai on March 5, 2025.

Claim

On March 7, a Facebook user shared a video of Indian pacer Mohammed Shami allegedly apologising for not observing fast during Ramadan. The video also included a picture of him consuming an energy drink.

In the video, Shami can be heard saying, "Yes, I broke Roza that day. Muslim brothers and sisters, please do not misunderstand me. I did not do it on purpose. I was forced to break Roza; otherwise, they would have destroyed my career. I apologise to my Muslim brothers and sisters again."

Here is the link and archive link to the post, and below is a screenshot.

Investigation

The Desk ran the viral video through the InVid tool and extracted multiple keyframes. Upon running one of the keyframes through Google Lens, the Desk found several other users shared the same video with similar claims. Two such posts can be found here and here, along with their archived versions, which can be viewed here and here.

To verify the claim, we first carefully watched the entire video and found a discrepancy in the lip movement indicating that this video was edited. The Desk ran the keyframes of the video through Google Lens and came across Shami's official Instagram account where he had shared multiple photos wearing the same attire as seen in the viral video.