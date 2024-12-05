ETV Bharat / bharat

Fact Check: Edited Image Shared To Claim Sheikh Hasina Has 'Converted To Hinduism' In India

Social media users share an altered photo to claim Sheikh Hasina applied a tilak in India. ( Source: X/Modified by Logically Facts )

Fact-Check The Verdict Fake The image is altered; the original, from September 2022, shows a priest applying a tilak on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Kerala’s Sivagiri Mutt.

What is the claim?

An image of former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina standing with a group of people has been shared online to criticize her, with claims that it shows a Hindu priest in saffron attire applying a tilak (a religious mark worn by Hindus) on her forehead in India. The insinuation is that she has converted to Hinduism.

Social media users captioned the image with statements like, "Elder sister is a Muslim while in Bangla (Bangladesh) and a Hindu in Hindustan (translated from Bangla)." The image also contains inlaid Bangla text stating, "Elder sister is Muslim in Bangladesh, what is a Muslim's identity?" Archived versions of such posts on Facebook and X can be found here, here, and here.

However, our investigation found that this image is digitally altered. The original photograph is from September 2022 and features a Hindu priest applying a tilak on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Kerala.

What did we find?

A reverse image search led to a post by Indian news agency ANI on September 14, 2022 (archived here). The post contains four photos of Gandhi meeting Hindu priests. A comparison reveals that Gandhi has been replaced by Hasina in the altered image, as the background and visual elements remain identical.