Fact Check: Does More CO2 Improve Global Food Production?

Quick Take A social media post claims that more CO2 improves global food production. We did the fact check and found out it’s mostly false. The Claim According to a Facebook post, “More CO2 helps to feed more people worldwide.” The post includes a graph showing a link between rising CO2 levels, higher temperatures, and increased crop production. It claims that the steady rise in global food production is due to mechanisation, agricultural innovation, CO2 fertilisation, and warmer weather. The post argues that climate change has only had positive effects on crop yields so far, with no clear negative impacts. It also suggests that higher CO2 levels and warmer temperatures will keep boosting food production, describing carbon dioxide as beneficial because “carbon is plant food.”

Fact Check

Is CO2 the primary driver of increased food production?

Not entirely. Increased crop yields are primarily a result of advancements in agricultural practices, mechanisation, and irrigation techniques rather than CO2 levels alone.

Modern agriculture has transformed food production through improved fertilisers, genetically enhanced crop varieties, and better pest control. While CO2 does play a role in photosynthesis, its effects on yields are limited. Studies indicate that other factors, such as soil quality, water availability, and extreme weather events (exacerbated by climate change), are more influential. Additionally, elevated CO2 can reduce the nutritional value of staple crops like wheat and rice by lowering protein, zinc, and iron content.

We have previously debunked a similar claim that says ‘CO2 leads to more plants and more oxygen, which is good for the planet.’ However, this is not scientifically accurate.

Does warmer weather improve crop production?

Not always. While moderate temperature increases can benefit some crops in certain regions, extreme heat and unpredictable weather patterns often harm agricultural output.

Global warming causes changes in precipitation patterns and increases the frequency of droughts, floods, and storms, which negatively affect farming. For example, heat stress reduces yields of maize and sorghum, particularly in tropical and subtropical regions. Prolonged heat waves also damage soil fertility, leading to long-term productivity losses.

How does climate change affect crop yields?

Climate change affects crop yields in several ways:

Rising temperatures: Crops like maize and sorghum are highly sensitive to heat and show reduced yields under higher temperatures, especially in tropical regions. Increased CO2 levels: Higher CO2 can boost yields in some crops like wheat and rice due to enhanced photosynthesis, but this benefit often depends on optimal water and nutrient availability. Water stress: Climate change worsens water scarcity in many areas, reducing yields in water-dependent crops. Extreme weather: Events like droughts, floods, and storms damage crops, reducing overall production. Regional disparities: Impacts vary; low-income countries often face more severe yield losses due to limited resources for adaptation, while some high-income regions may better manage the changes.

Efforts like using climate-resilient seeds, adjusting planting schedules, and improving irrigation can help mitigate some effects, but challenges persist. Despite the visible impacts of climate change, some people still claim that the CO2 levels in our atmosphere are negligible.

Are current food production trends sustainable with rising CO2 and temperatures?

Unlikely. The initial gains from CO2 fertilisation and temperature changes are offset by long-term risks like extreme weather events, reduced soil health, and water scarcity.

Climate change worsens challenges like desertification, water shortages, and pest infestations. For instance, a NASA study suggests that climate change could impact maize and wheat production by 2030 if greenhouse gas emissions remain high. Maize yields may drop by 24%, while wheat yields might increase by 17%. Over-reliance on CO2 fertilisation fails to account for these broader environmental impacts, which could undermine future food security.

Does the graph in the claim provide complete context?

No, it oversimplifies the relationship between CO2, temperature, and crop production.

The graph assigns rising yields solely to increased CO2 and temperature without considering critical factors like technological advances and policy changes. For example, Green Revolution initiatives in the mid-20th century significantly boosted food production. The graph also ignores the regional disparities in climate impacts—while some areas may benefit from warmer conditions, others face declining productivity.

THIP Media Take

The claim that more CO2 improves global food production is mostly false. While CO2 fertilisation and warmer weather can provide short-term benefits to crop yields in specific contexts, their overall impact is minor compared to agricultural innovations. Moreover, the adverse effects of climate change, including extreme weather, threaten long-term food production. A balanced approach focusing on sustainable farming and climate resilience is essential for global food security.

(Note: This story was first published by THIP Media and republished by ETV Bharat as part of Shakti Collective)