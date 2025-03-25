ETV Bharat / bharat

Fact Check: Digitally Altered Photo Of Person Carrying Placard With Offensive Text Shared With False Claim Related To Aurangzeb Controversy

New Delhi: An image of a man carrying a placard displaying an offensive message against Mughal ruler Aurangzeb and those who preached to him was recently shared on social media. The image showed him standing in a crowded stadium, sporting a black Batman-like mask and holding a placard containing the offensive text. However, the PTI Fact Check Desk investigated and found that the image was digitally altered. The original image showed a person displaying a message for Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, but it was digitally manipulated to mislead viewers.

Claim

An X user identified with the handle 'Voice of Hindus' shared, on March 24, an image of a man displaying an offensive message against Mughal ruler Aurangzeb and those who preached to him. The picture showed him standing in a crowded stadium, sporting a black Batman-like mask and holding a placard containing the offensive message.

Here is the link and archive link to the post, along with a screenshot:

Screenshot of the photo with offensive comments against Aurangzeb (PTI)

Investigation

The Desk ran the viral image through Google Lens and found multiple users had shared it with a similar claim. Two such posts can be found here and here, with their archived versions available here and here, respectively.

In the next part of the investigation, the Desk carefully scanned the viral image and found a watermark at the bottom left corner. The watermark suggested that the image was AI-generated.