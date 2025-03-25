Fact Check: Digitally Altered Photo Of Person Carrying Placard With Offensive Text Shared With False Claim Related To Aurangzeb Controversy

New Delhi: An image of a man carrying a placard displaying an offensive message against Mughal ruler Aurangzeb and those who preached to him was recently shared on social media. The image showed him standing in a crowded stadium, sporting a black Batman-like mask and holding a placard containing the offensive text. However, the PTI Fact Check Desk investigated and found that the image was digitally altered. The original image showed a person displaying a message for Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, but it was digitally manipulated to mislead viewers.
Claim
An X user identified with the handle 'Voice of Hindus' shared, on March 24, an image of a man displaying an offensive message against Mughal ruler Aurangzeb and those who preached to him. The picture showed him standing in a crowded stadium, sporting a black Batman-like mask and holding a placard containing the offensive message.
Here is the link and archive link to the post, along with a screenshot:
Investigation
The Desk ran the viral image through Google Lens and found multiple users had shared it with a similar claim. Two such posts can be found here and here, with their archived versions available here and here, respectively.
In the next part of the investigation, the Desk carefully scanned the viral image and found a watermark at the bottom left corner. The watermark suggested that the image was AI-generated.
Below is a screenshot highlighting the findings:
Taking a cue from the above findings, the Desk ran the image through Hive Moderation, an AI detection tool, which confirmed that the image contained AI-generated or deepfake content.
Additionally, to identify the real message initially displayed on the placard but purportedly replaced with offensive text, the Desk scanned the comments under the viral post.
One of the comments by a user named Parthik Patel, posted on March 24, led the Desk to a social media handle of a user identified as Rathna Kumar. The Desk found that on March 23, this user had posted an image that matched the viral one in terms of settings; however, the message displayed by the man holding the placard read: "The Man. The Myth. The Mahi!!"
Here is the link and archive link to the post, along with a screenshot:
Subsequently, the Desk concluded that the image depicting offensive comments against Mughal ruler Aurangzeb was digitally altered.
CLAIM
The image depicts offensive comments made against Mughal ruler Aurangzeb and those who preached to him.
FACT
The viral image is digitally altered and does not depict offensive comments against Mughal ruler Aurangzeb.
CONCLUSION
Multiple social media users recently shared an image claiming to show a man displaying an offensive message against Mughal ruler Aurangzeb and his followers. However, PTI Fact Check’s investigation revealed that the image was digitally altered. The original image featured a message supporting Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni.
(Note: This story was first published by PTI and is republished by ETV Bharat as part of Shakti Collective.)