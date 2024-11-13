ETV Bharat / bharat

Fact Check: Communal X Post Compares Hindu, Muslim Fertility From Different Periods

Boom, in its fact check, debunks a misleading viral post on X comparing Hindu and Muslim fertility rates from different periods.

Communal X Post Compares Hindu, Muslim Fertility from Different Periods
Communal X Post Compares Hindu, Muslim Fertility from Different Periods (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 1 hours ago

  • CLAIM: Fertility rate among Muslims is at 4.4, while that of Hindus is at 1.94.
  • FACT CHECK: The posts misleading combines Muslim fertility rate from 1992-1993 with figures from the 2019-2021 data for Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Jains and Buddhists. The current fertility rates of Hindus and Muslims are 1.94 and 2.36, respectively, while for Sikhs, Christians, Jains and Buddhists the rates are currently at 1.61, 1.88, 1.6, 1.39, respectively.

A viral post on X misleadingly compares total fertility rates based on religion from differing time periods to falsely claim that the current fertility rate among Muslims is at 4.4, while that of Hindus is at 1.94.

BOOM found that the post misleads users by taking the Muslim fertility rate from the 1992-1993 National Family Health Survey report, and conflating it with figures from the 2019-2021 data for Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Jains and Buddhists. The current fertility rates of Hindus and Muslims are 1.94 and 2.36, respectively, while for Sikhs, Christians, Jains and Buddhists the rates are currently at 1.61, 1.88, 1.6, 1.39, respectively.

Communal X Post Compares Hindu, Muslim Fertility from Different Periods
Communal X Post Compares Hindu, Muslim Fertility from Different Periods (X)

View an archive of the above post here.

Fact Check

BOOM viewed the latest NFHS report done in 2019-2021, and found discrepancies in the figures provided in the viral post. While the fertility rates of Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Jains and Buddhists are correct, the fertility rate provided by Muslims is erroneously written as 4.4, while the latest NFHS report mentions it as 2.36.

View the fifth NFHS report (2019-2021) here.

Looking at the past reports, we found that the fertility rate for Muslims provided in the viral post matched the figure provided in the first NFHS report from 1992-1993.

Communal X Post Compares Hindu, Muslim Fertility from Different Periods
Communal X Post Compares Hindu, Muslim Fertility from Different Periods (ETV Bharat)

The following table shows the fertility rates by religion from the first and the fifth report for comparison:

Religion
Total fertility rates (2019-2021)
Total fertility rates (1992-1994)
Hindu
1.94
3.3
Muslim
2.36
4.4
Sikh
1.61
< 3
Christian
1.8
< 3
Jain
1.6
< 3
Buddhist
1.39
< 3
Other
2.15

This suggests that the viral posts mislead users by taking the Muslim fertility rate from the first NFHS report (1992-1993) and conflating it with figures from the 2019-2021 data for Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Jains and Buddhists.

While the latest fertility rate for Muslims is higher than other religions, an analysis of the data from the past reports shows that the Muslim community has also experienced the sharpest decline in fertility rate.

(Note: This story was first published by Boom as part of Shakti Collective and is republished by ETV Bharat.)

Read More

  1. Fact Check | Pakistani Flag Raised At NCP Leader's Maharashtra Rally? No, Claim Is False
  2. Fact Check| No, Maharashtra Muslim Organisations Didn't 'Demand' Deputy Chief Minister Post

  • CLAIM: Fertility rate among Muslims is at 4.4, while that of Hindus is at 1.94.
  • FACT CHECK: The posts misleading combines Muslim fertility rate from 1992-1993 with figures from the 2019-2021 data for Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Jains and Buddhists. The current fertility rates of Hindus and Muslims are 1.94 and 2.36, respectively, while for Sikhs, Christians, Jains and Buddhists the rates are currently at 1.61, 1.88, 1.6, 1.39, respectively.

A viral post on X misleadingly compares total fertility rates based on religion from differing time periods to falsely claim that the current fertility rate among Muslims is at 4.4, while that of Hindus is at 1.94.

BOOM found that the post misleads users by taking the Muslim fertility rate from the 1992-1993 National Family Health Survey report, and conflating it with figures from the 2019-2021 data for Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Jains and Buddhists. The current fertility rates of Hindus and Muslims are 1.94 and 2.36, respectively, while for Sikhs, Christians, Jains and Buddhists the rates are currently at 1.61, 1.88, 1.6, 1.39, respectively.

Communal X Post Compares Hindu, Muslim Fertility from Different Periods
Communal X Post Compares Hindu, Muslim Fertility from Different Periods (X)

View an archive of the above post here.

Fact Check

BOOM viewed the latest NFHS report done in 2019-2021, and found discrepancies in the figures provided in the viral post. While the fertility rates of Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Jains and Buddhists are correct, the fertility rate provided by Muslims is erroneously written as 4.4, while the latest NFHS report mentions it as 2.36.

View the fifth NFHS report (2019-2021) here.

Looking at the past reports, we found that the fertility rate for Muslims provided in the viral post matched the figure provided in the first NFHS report from 1992-1993.

Communal X Post Compares Hindu, Muslim Fertility from Different Periods
Communal X Post Compares Hindu, Muslim Fertility from Different Periods (ETV Bharat)

The following table shows the fertility rates by religion from the first and the fifth report for comparison:

Religion
Total fertility rates (2019-2021)
Total fertility rates (1992-1994)
Hindu
1.94
3.3
Muslim
2.36
4.4
Sikh
1.61
< 3
Christian
1.8
< 3
Jain
1.6
< 3
Buddhist
1.39
< 3
Other
2.15

This suggests that the viral posts mislead users by taking the Muslim fertility rate from the first NFHS report (1992-1993) and conflating it with figures from the 2019-2021 data for Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Jains and Buddhists.

While the latest fertility rate for Muslims is higher than other religions, an analysis of the data from the past reports shows that the Muslim community has also experienced the sharpest decline in fertility rate.

(Note: This story was first published by Boom as part of Shakti Collective and is republished by ETV Bharat.)

Read More

  1. Fact Check | Pakistani Flag Raised At NCP Leader's Maharashtra Rally? No, Claim Is False
  2. Fact Check| No, Maharashtra Muslim Organisations Didn't 'Demand' Deputy Chief Minister Post
Last Updated : 1 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HINDU MUSLIM FERTILITYMISLEADING POST ON FERTILITYBOOM FACT CHECKFACT CHECK

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

How Doodles Got A Russian Art Teacher Locked Up For 20 Years

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.