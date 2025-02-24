Fact Check: Can Washing Hands And Using Plant Milk Cure Jaundice?

Quick Take
A social media post claims that washing hands and using plant milk can cure jaundice at home without a doctor’s visit. We did the fact check and termed this claim as false.
The Claim
An Instagram post claims that jaundice can be cured at home by washing the patient’s hands. The video suggests placing the hands in a dish of water, and applying milk from a plant on the nails. It says that this supposedly draws out jaundice, causing the water to turn yellow. The post also claims that there is no need to visit a doctor for jaundice treatment, as they charge high fees without effectively curing the condition.
Fact Check
Can jaundice be cured by washing hands and applying plant milk?
No, this is not true. Jaundice occurs when there is an excess of bilirubin in the blood, which happens due to liver issues, bile duct blockages, or the breakdown of red blood cells. It causes yellowing of the skin and eyes and can lead to fatigue, dark urine, and abdominal pain. Proper medical evaluation and treatment are necessary to address the underlying cause, especially in case of a newborn baby (neonatal jaundice).
There is no scientific evidence supporting the idea that any substance applied to the skin or nails can remove bilirubin from the body, especially through the hands. Bilirubin is processed by the liver and excreted through urine and stool, not through the skin or nails. Therefore, this home remedy is not only ineffective but also misleading.
To gain a medical perspective on jaundice and its treatment, we reached out to Dr Sharad Malhotra, Senior Consultant & HOD Gastroenterology, Hepatology & Therapeutic Endoscopy at Aakash Healthcare, New Delhi. He explained, “Jaundice can indicate an underlying problem with the liver or bile ducts. Relying on unproven home remedies may delay crucial medical care, potentially worsening the condition. It is essential to consult a doctor for an accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment if jaundice symptoms appear.”
Similarly, another home remedy falsely claims that chhoti dudhiya can cure jaundice at home.
Does yellow water indicate jaundice being removed?
No, the yellow colour seen in the water is not jaundice being removed. It is more likely due to plant sap, other impurities in the water, or something that looks like turmeric or haldi has been added. Jaundice affects the bloodstream and internal organs; it does not exit the body through the skin or nails. Therefore, the appearance of yellow water is unrelated to the medical condition. This visual trick can mislead viewers into believing that the remedy works, but there is no scientific basis for this claim.
Is it safe to follow this home remedy for jaundice?
No, it is not safe to rely on this remedy. Jaundice can be a symptom of serious underlying health issues, such as liver disease, hepatitis, gallstones, or bile duct obstruction. Ignoring medical advice and delaying proper treatment could worsen the condition and lead to complications. In severe cases, untreated jaundice can cause liver failure or other life-threatening problems.
Relying on unproven remedies can also lead to dehydration and malnutrition if the underlying cause is not addressed. If someone shows signs of jaundice, such as yellowing of the skin and eyes, fatigue, abdominal pain, or dark urine, they should consult a healthcare professional immediately for a proper diagnosis and treatment plan.
Dr Almas Fatma, MBBS, Diploma in Family Medicine, PG in Digital Health, General Physician from Navi Mumbai, says, “It is not safe to rely on unproven home remedies for jaundice. Delaying proper medical care can worsen the condition, as jaundice is often a sign of an underlying liver or bile duct issue. It’s crucial to seek medical attention for an accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment.”
THIP Media Take
The claim that washing hands and using plant milk can cure jaundice is false. There is no scientific basis for curing jaundice by washing hands and applying plant milk. Jaundice is a medical condition that requires professional diagnosis and appropriate treatment. Following unverified home remedies can be risky and delay necessary medical care. It is crucial to seek medical advice for jaundice symptoms to ensure proper treatment and recovery.
(Note: This story was first published by THIP Media and is republished by ETV Bharat as part of Shakti Collective.)