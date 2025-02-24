ETV Bharat / bharat

Fact Check: Can Washing Hands And Using Plant Milk Cure Jaundice?

A social media post claims that washing hands and using plant milk can cure jaundice at home without a doctor’s visit. We did the fact check and termed this claim as false.

The Claim

An Instagram post claims that jaundice can be cured at home by washing the patient’s hands. The video suggests placing the hands in a dish of water, and applying milk from a plant on the nails. It says that this supposedly draws out jaundice, causing the water to turn yellow. The post also claims that there is no need to visit a doctor for jaundice treatment, as they charge high fees without effectively curing the condition.

Fact Check

Can jaundice be cured by washing hands and applying plant milk?

No, this is not true. Jaundice occurs when there is an excess of bilirubin in the blood, which happens due to liver issues, bile duct blockages, or the breakdown of red blood cells. It causes yellowing of the skin and eyes and can lead to fatigue, dark urine, and abdominal pain. Proper medical evaluation and treatment are necessary to address the underlying cause, especially in case of a newborn baby (neonatal jaundice).

There is no scientific evidence supporting the idea that any substance applied to the skin or nails can remove bilirubin from the body, especially through the hands. Bilirubin is processed by the liver and excreted through urine and stool, not through the skin or nails. Therefore, this home remedy is not only ineffective but also misleading.

To gain a medical perspective on jaundice and its treatment, we reached out to Dr Sharad Malhotra, Senior Consultant & HOD Gastroenterology, Hepatology & Therapeutic Endoscopy at Aakash Healthcare, New Delhi. He explained, “Jaundice can indicate an underlying problem with the liver or bile ducts. Relying on unproven home remedies may delay crucial medical care, potentially worsening the condition. It is essential to consult a doctor for an accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment if jaundice symptoms appear.”