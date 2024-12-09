FACT CHECK: Can Tamarind Seeds Cure Arthritis Or Alleviate Its Pain?

First Check came across a video on Instagram, from the channel “The Sassy Sorceress” with more than 199k subscribers, which has raked up 6.2 million views and has been shared over 115k times, with more than 250,000 likes.

The video shows a conversation between a woman and a tamarind tree, with the woman lamenting that her mother has "joint pains," and that "even western medicine cannot cure arthritis." The tamarind tree responds, asking her to eat her "young," aka the seeds, to ease the pain.

"Roast and soak the seeds. Deshell them and they are ready to heal. Or add the powder into dosa batter, just make a porridge!," the woman then says, as a remedy to arthritis.

First Check looked into these claims closely, and spoke to Prof (Dr) Uma Kumar, the head of the Rheumatology department at AIIMS Delhi to verify them better.

CLAIM #1: Western medicine cannot cure arthritis FACT: Western medicine focuses on managing arthritis, but has no real cure for the disease as it is an autoimmune disease.

According to Dr Kumar, it is not entirely incorrect that Western Medicine does not really cure arthritis.

“Yes, I would say that is somewhat correct. Western medicine’s primary focus is on managing arthritis, how to still function even if you have the condition. For example, osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, they are chronic and complex, inflammation happens, joint degeneration is another effect. So, while we have effective treatments to relieve symptoms—such as pain management through medications like NSAIDs, physical therapy, and lifestyle modifications—there is no 'cure,' if you understand what I mean by cure. Do this treatment and you’ll be free of arthritis, no. That isn’t there. Our major goal is to improve patients' quality of life by controlling symptoms and preventing further joint damage,” she explained.

Screenshot of an Instagram Video (First Check)

A reason for this could be that arthritis, particularly rheumatoid arthritis, is an auto immune disease.

"This means that the immune system mistakenly attacks the body's own tissues, specifically the synovium, which is the lining around the joints. In a healthy individual, the immune system protects against infections and foreign invaders. However, in autoimmune conditions like RA, this system becomes deregulated and begins to target healthy cells. This is the reason it can’t be cured by having anti-inflammatory foods, but adding anti-inflammatory foods as part of diet can be beneficial. Foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants may help reduce inflammation and improve overall health. However, they should not be viewed as a substitute for medical treatment, and should only be consumed after consultation with a doctor,” Dr Kumar said.

CLAIM #2: Arthritis can be cured by consuming tamarind seeds. FACT: No scientific evidence to back the claim that tamarind seeds can cure arthritis.

We also spoke to Dr Kumar about the claims that tamarind seeds can help cure arthritis- an otherwise "uncurable" condition. The doctor said that there is no scientific evidence, yet, to suggest that it can cure arthritis.

"Tamarind seeds are used in Ayurveda, and I’m not saying they’re bad or useless, no, and they do have anti-inflammatory properties, but the fact is they should never be seen as a replacement for conventional treatments. It takes a lot of studies and research, clinical trials in fact to establish what works and doesn’t," explained the doctor, while adding that "there is no scientific evidence up till now to suggest that tamarind seeds or be it anything else for that matter, can completely cure arthritis."

Screenshot of an Instagram Video (First Check)

First Check also looked at existing literature, some of which suggested that tamarind seeds can help alleviate some of the symptoms associated with arthritis- for instance, see here, and here- but none that said it would cure the condition altogether.

"This (research and clinical trials) is the backbone of medicine and it cannot and should not be dismissed. Thorough research is needed before you can say Tamarind seed is useful, which will take time, so that is the fact. As of now we do not prescribe it to people saying it can cure any condition. We do not discourage people either as someone might be feel relived but beyond that there is no physiological change,” explained Dr Kumar.

So the claims made in the video are simplistic and misleading. Western medicine does provide relief from arthritis but does not completely “cure” it, on the other hand there is no proof that tamarind seeds can cure arthritis either. The seed has anti-inflammatory properties which may provide some relief, but more studies are needed to establish whether it can be a cure or not.

(Note: This story was first published in First Check and republished by ETV Bharat as part of Shakti Collective.)