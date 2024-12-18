Fact Check: Can Leaving Your Blanket Quickly In Cold Weather Trigger A Cardiac Arrest?

CLAIM: People over 30 shouldn’t leave their blanket abruptly due to cardiac arrest risk FACT: False. There is no scientific evidence that waking up suddenly at night can cause death

A viral WhatsApp forward claims that waking up suddenly at night, especially in cold weather, can lead to a lack of blood supply to the brain and heart, increasing the risk of cardiac arrest. The message states:

“Due to the cold, the blood becomes thicker and does not flow properly to the heart, which can lead to sudden cardiac arrest. This is why incidents of heart stoppages are more common among people over 30 during winter months.”

It further advises people to follow a “three-and-a-half minute rule” when getting up:

“When you wake up, lie down on the bed for 30 seconds, then sit on the bed for 30 seconds, and finally let your legs dangle for 2.5 minutes before standing up.”

To verify this claim, First Check spoke to Dr. Shiv Kumar Choudhary, a Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeon at Fortis Hospital, New Delhi, to understand the scientific basis of these statements.

Dr Choudhary explained that while extreme cold can cause blood vessels to constrict (a process called vasoconstriction), leading to increased blood pressure, the claim that blood “becomes thicker” to the extent of causing sudden cardiac arrest in healthy individuals is not accurate.

“Cold weather can increase the risk of heart attacks, particularly in people with pre-existing heart conditions, because of vessel constriction and changes in circulation. However, for healthy individuals, these risks are minimal,” he said.

A study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology supports this, indicating that exposure to cold temperatures can elevate blood pressure and increase cardiovascular strain, but primarily in individuals with existing heart issues.

The WhatsApp forward advises a “Three and a half minute rule” to prevent sudden cardiac events when getting out of bed. Dr. Choudhary clarified, “This advice may benefit elderly individuals or those with conditions like postural hypotension—a sudden drop in blood pressure upon standing—or heart diseases where the heart is working sub-optimally. For healthy individuals, there is no need to follow this rule.”

Postural hypotension can cause symptoms like dizziness or fainting due to inadequate blood flow to the brain. According to research, postural hypotension or orthostatic hypotension is more common in older adults and those with autonomic dysfunction.

The forward specifically highlights people over 30 as being at risk. Dr. Choudhary explained that while age increases the likelihood of chronic conditions that could predispose someone to heart-related events, abruptly waking up or getting out of bed is not a significant risk factor for healthy individuals.

“The body’s autonomic system usually adjusts blood flow effectively in healthy people, regardless of age. Sudden movements may cause momentary dizziness, but they are unlikely to trigger sudden cardiac arrest,” he said.

The claim in the WhatsApp forward is false, exaggerated and lacks substantial scientific evidence for healthy individuals.

(Note: This story was first published by First Check and republished by ETV Bharat as part of Shakti Collective.)