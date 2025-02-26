Fact Check: No Last Date 'Announced' By Centre To Apply For Birth Certificates; Reports On Social Media False

New Delhi: The central government has not yet issued any notification announcing April 27, 2026, as the final deadline to apply for birth certificates, a government official said here on Wednesday.

It is worth mentioning that a piece of news was doing the rounds declaring April 27, 2026, as the final deadline to apply for birth certificates which will be mandatory for accessing all government services.

When ETV Bharat tried to get an official confirmation from the Home and Health Ministries and even the Registrar General of India, there was no official confirmation received.

It was in August 2023, when the Parliament passed the Registration Of Births And Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023 after it was introduced by the Home Ministry. The Bill became an Act following the assent of the President on August 11, 2023. However, the date for its final roll out has not yet been finalized.

Under this Act, a birth certificate is a mandatory document for almost all spheres of life including admission in educational institutions, inclusion in voters list, appointment in government jobs, issue of driving license, ration card, property registration and even passport.

According to the Act, the Registrar General of India (RGI) shall maintain the database of registered births and deaths at the National level and it shall be obligatory upon the Chief Registrars and the Registrars to share the data of registered births and deaths to such databases.

“Any birth or death of which delayed information is given to the Registrar after thirty days but within one year of its occurrence, shall be registered only with the written permission of the District Registrar or such other authority, on payment of such fee and on production of self-attested document in such form and manner as may be prescribed,” the Act stated.

The centrally stored data, as maintained by the RGI, will be updated in real time without any human interface required, leading to addition and deletion from the electoral roll when an individual turns 18, and after death.

Though the registration of birth and death is already compulsory under the Registration Of Births And Deaths Act, 1969, the government intends to improve compliance by making the registration mandatory to avail basic services.

According to the data available with the Civil Registration System (CRS), the registration level of births for the country increased to 92.7 percent in 2019 from 82.0 percent in 2010. The registration of deaths also increased from 66.9 percent in 2010 to 92.0 percent in 2019.

The CRS, popularly known as birth and death registration system, is an online process for registration of births and deaths under the operational control of the RGI.