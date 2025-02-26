Fact Check: Is Wearing AirPods Like Having A Microwave On Your Head?

The Claim
An Instagram post claims that AirPods emit the same frequency as microwave ovens (2.4 GHz), making them as harmful as microwaves. It links AirPods to brain tumours, brain fog, Alzheimer’s disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders, suggesting that electromagnetic fields (EMF) from these devices are dangerous for brain health. The post advises people to throw away their AirPods.
Fact Check
Do AirPods use the same frequency as microwave ovens?
Yes, many wireless devices, like Wi-Fi routers and Bluetooth gadgets, use this frequency. The difference lies in power levels. Microwave ovens use high-powered electromagnetic radiation to heat food, while AirPods emit low-energy radiofrequency (RF) radiation. The power from AirPods is much lower and is considered safe by international standards. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), RF radiation from Bluetooth devices is non-ionising, meaning it does not damage DNA or cause cancer.
Can AirPods cause brain tumours or cancer?
No, there is no reliable evidence that AirPods cause brain tumours or cancer. The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classified RF radiation as possibly carcinogenic in 2011, but this was based on limited evidence from heavy mobile phone use. AirPods emit much lower RF levels compared to mobile phones.
Several large studies, including those by the National Cancer Institute and the UK Million Women Study, have found no consistent link between RF radiation from wireless devices and brain cancer. The Cancer Research UK also states that the evidence does not support a connection between Bluetooth devices and cancer.
We spoke with Dr Pooja Khullar, a radiation oncologist at Dharamshila Narayana Super Speciality Hospital, New Delhi, to learn whether AirPods can cause brain tumours or cancer. She explains, “No, AirPods do not cause brain tumours or cancer. They use low-level radiation that is too weak to damage cells or DNA. Studies have not found any clear link between using wireless devices like AirPods and brain cancer. There’s no need to worry about them causing cancer. However, it’s a good idea to limit their use to protect your ears. Listening at high volumes for long periods can harm your hearing. Using them in moderation is the safest approach.”
Similarly, there are claims which wrongly suggest that Earbuds can reduce life expectancy.
Can AirPods cause brain fog or Alzheimer’s disease?
No, there is no scientific proof that AirPods cause brain fog, Alzheimer’s disease, or other neurodegenerative disorders. Brain fog is usually linked to stress, poor sleep, or health issues, not EMF exposure.
Alzheimer’s disease occurs mainly due to genetics, lifestyle, and environmental factors like age and family history. No credible studies show that radiation from AirPods or Bluetooth devices causes Alzheimer’s or other brain disorders.
A 2010 study found no evidence that high-frequency EMF exposure is harmful. It even suggested that long-term EMF exposure, like from mobile phones, might improve memory and protect against Alzheimer’s in mice, although it’s unclear if this applies to humans.
A 2022 study showed that genes, environment, and behaviour all affect life expectancy and disease risk. Environmental and behavioural stressors can trigger genetic risks, but it’s not clear if EMF is one of them. Research on EMF’s effects on neurological diseases is too varied to give clear answers. Other factors like age, education, head injuries, and toxins also play a role. EMF might protect against stress or cause harm, but no solid proof exists. More research is needed to understand its impact fully.
Should AirPods be thrown away for safety?
No, there is no need to throw away AirPods due to EMF exposure. They meet the international safety standards for RF radiation. Authorities like the US FCC and ICNIRP ensure that RF exposure from Bluetooth devices stays within safe limits.
Current scientific knowledge shows that the low power and non-ionising RF radiation from AirPods do not pose health risks. If you experience headaches or ear pain, it’s likely due to fit, volume, or prolonged use, not EMF exposure.
We reached out to Dr Almas Fatma, MBBS, Diploma in Family Medicine, PG in Digital Health, General Physician from Navi Mumbai, to learn whether the radiation from AirPods is dangerous. She says, “No, there’s no need to throw away your AirPods for safety reasons. They use low-level radiation that is considered safe by international health standards. However, it’s smart to use them in moderation to avoid ear strain or hearing problems from loud volumes. Taking regular breaks and keeping the volume at a safe level is the best way to use them safely.”
THIP Media Take
The claim that wearing AirPods is like having a microwave on your head is false. AirPods emit low-level, non-ionising RF radiation that is safe according to international health guidelines. The claim that they are as harmful as microwave ovens or cause brain tumours, brain fog, Alzheimer’s disease, or neurodegenerative disorders is not backed by scientific evidence. There is no reason to throw away AirPods for EMF-related health concerns.
(Note: This story was first published by THIP Media and is republished by ETV Bharat as part of Shakti Collective.)