Fact Check: Is Wearing AirPods Like Having A Microwave On Your Head?

The Claim

An Instagram post claims that AirPods emit the same frequency as microwave ovens (2.4 GHz), making them as harmful as microwaves. It links AirPods to brain tumours, brain fog, Alzheimer’s disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders, suggesting that electromagnetic fields (EMF) from these devices are dangerous for brain health. The post advises people to throw away their AirPods.

Fact Check

Do AirPods use the same frequency as microwave ovens?

Yes, many wireless devices, like Wi-Fi routers and Bluetooth gadgets, use this frequency. The difference lies in power levels. Microwave ovens use high-powered electromagnetic radiation to heat food, while AirPods emit low-energy radiofrequency (RF) radiation. The power from AirPods is much lower and is considered safe by international standards. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), RF radiation from Bluetooth devices is non-ionising, meaning it does not damage DNA or cause cancer.

Can AirPods cause brain tumours or cancer?

No, there is no reliable evidence that AirPods cause brain tumours or cancer. The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classified RF radiation as possibly carcinogenic in 2011, but this was based on limited evidence from heavy mobile phone use. AirPods emit much lower RF levels compared to mobile phones.

Several large studies, including those by the National Cancer Institute and the UK Million Women Study, have found no consistent link between RF radiation from wireless devices and brain cancer. The Cancer Research UK also states that the evidence does not support a connection between Bluetooth devices and cancer.

We spoke with Dr Pooja Khullar, a radiation oncologist at Dharamshila Narayana Super Speciality Hospital, New Delhi, to learn whether AirPods can cause brain tumours or cancer. She explains, “No, AirPods do not cause brain tumours or cancer. They use low-level radiation that is too weak to damage cells or DNA. Studies have not found any clear link between using wireless devices like AirPods and brain cancer. There’s no need to worry about them causing cancer. However, it’s a good idea to limit their use to protect your ears. Listening at high volumes for long periods can harm your hearing. Using them in moderation is the safest approach.”

