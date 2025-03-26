ETV Bharat / bharat

Fact Check: AI-Generated Photo Shared To Falsely Claim KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty Posted Photo Of Their Newborn Daughter

A photo collage featuring two purported images of Indian cricketer KL Rahul with his wife and a kid was recently shared on social media. In the first image, KL Rahul was seen alongside his wife, Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty, and a newborn child. The second image only featured him caressing the baby.

Users sharing the collage claimed it was the Indian cricketer’s original family photo following the birth of his daughter on March 24. However, the PTI Fact Check Desk investigation found that the photo collage was AI-generated. The social media user shared the AI-generated collage with a false claim.

Claim

A Facebook user named Jeney Debbarma shared a collage on March 25, showing images of Indian cricketer KL Rahul. The first image featured KL Rahul with his wife and a newborn child, while the second image showed him holding and caressing the baby. The user claimed that these were the first official pictures of KL Rahul’s family after the birth of their daughter on March 24.

The user wrote in the caption, "KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have been blessed with a baby girl. Many congratulations to both of them. "

Here is the link and archive link to the post, along with a screenshot: