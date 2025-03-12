ETV Bharat / bharat

Fact Check: A Scripted Video Showing A Muslim Father And Daughter Claiming To Have Married Each Other Is Being Shared As A Real Incident

Screenshot of the video claiming a Muslim father and daughter stating that they married each other.

Fact : The viral video is scripted and does not depict a real incident. It was uploaded by Raj Thakur, a video creator, on his Facebook handle on 05 March 2025. Hence, the claim made in the post is FALSE .

Claim: Video shows a Muslim father and daughter saying that they married each other.

Screenshot of the video claiming a Muslim father and daughter stating that they married each other.

A video going viral on social media ( here , here , and here ) claims to show a Muslim father and daughter stating that they married each other. The post is being shared as if it is a real incident. Let’s verify the claim made in the post through this article.

A reverse image search of the keyframes from the viral video led us to an Instagram post by Raj Thakur (@official_rajthakur__) dated 06 March 2025. The post featured the same video (archived) and stated that it is entirely scripted and does not depict a real incident. It also mentioned that the full video is available on Raj Thakur’s Facebook page. The same video was uploaded on his YouTube channel on 05 March 2025, with a similar description.

We noticed that he describes himself as a video creator from Delhi on his Instagram bio.

Screenshot of the instagram account sharing the video showing a Muslim father and daughter stating that they married each other.

We also found the link to Raj Thakur’s Facebook handle in his Instagram bio. Upon reviewing his Facebook handle, we found the extended version (archived) of the viral video.

Screenshot of the video claiming a Muslim father and daughter stating that they married each other.

To sum up, the viral video is scripted and does not show a real incident. It was created by Raj Thakur and uploaded to his Facebook handle on 05 March 2025.

(Note: This story was first published by Factly and is republished by ETV Bharat as part of Shakti Collective.)