Fact Check: A Scripted Video Made By An Aviation Training Institute Is Falsely Shared As A Real On-Flight Brawl Between Deepak Kalal And A Passenger

Social media is abuzz with a video (here, here, and here) featuring internet personality Deepak Kalal allegedly fighting with a passenger in a plane. In the viral video, we can see Deepk Kalal engaging in an argument with a fellow passenger, which quickly escalates into a brawl. We fact-check this claim through this article.

Claim: Video of Deepak Kalal engaging in a physical altercation with a passenger on a plane. Fact: This is a crew practice video made by an aviation institute named Fly High Institute, located in Nagpur, in collaboration with Deepak Kalal. This incident did not really happen on a flight. Hence, the claim made in the post is False.

To check the veracity of this claim, we performed a keyword search on the internet and found the same video on Deepak Kalal’s Instagram page. Deepak uploaded two versions (here and here) of this video on his page. The description of these posts describes how this fight occurred and elaborates on the efforts put in by the plane crew to de-escalate it. However, Deepak did not mention the name of the flight on which this incident happened.

Further, to learn more details on this, we performed a reverse image search on a few key frames of the viral video and found the same video on the Instagram page of an aviation, hospitality, travel, and tourism management training institute named ‘Fly High Institute,’ which is located in Nagpur. They uploaded the video with a post description that is exactly the same as Deepak Kalal’s post.

While going through their Instagram page, we found many such videos (here and here) shot inside a plane. These posts often revolve around various scenarios that could potentially happen on a plane. Most of them feature an elderly person (here and here).

These are educational videos that demonstrate how a cabin crew would react in various situations that they could possibly come across on a plane. This makes it clear that Deepak’s video was also one such educational and informative video.

Additionally, we also found media reports (here, here, and here) on this viral video, which described the viral video as just an act performed as a practice for the Fly High Institute. We found no news reports that described this event as an incident that occurred on an actual plane.

A screenshot of the media report (Factly)

To sum up, the viral video does not show an actual fight between Deepak Kalal and a passenger on the plane. It is a crew practice video made by an Aviation Training Institute.

(Note: This copy was first published by Factly as part of Shakti Collective and is re-published by ETV Bharat)