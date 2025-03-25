Fact Check: A Dancing Video Of An Instagram Influencer Is Falsely Linked To Meerut Murder Accused Muskan Rastogi

The recent brutal murder of a man in Meerut by his wife, Muskan Rastogi, along with her lover, has sparked widespread news coverage. Amid this, a video (here, here and here) of a woman dancing in a flat has gone viral on social media, with claims that she is Muskan Rastogi.

Let’s uncover the truth behind this claim.

Screenshot of video showing Palak Saini dancing (Factly)

Claim: The viral video shows Muskan Rastogi who killed her husband dancing in a flat. Fact: The video actually features social media influencer Palak Saini, a content creator from Haryana. She had posted the same video on her Instagram account on 18 March 2025, one day before the incident. Palak Saini debunked the misinformation through an Instagram reel. Hence, the claim is FALSE.

To verify the truth, we conducted a reverse image search which led us to the original source of the viral video. The video was found on the Instagram account of Palak Saini, uploaded on 18 March 2025. The footage shows the same dance scene, and another woman can also be seen in the video.

Screenshot of video showing Palak Saini dancing (Factly)

Palak Saini is a social media influencer and video creator with a large fan base on Instagram. According to social media sources, she is from Kharkhoda, Sonipat, Haryana. We also found that she posted a debunking Instagram reel from NewsChecker on her own account, confirming that the woman in the viral video is not Muskan Rastogi but an influencer from Haryana.

Palak Saini's Intagram profile (Factly)

We also compared photos of Muskan Rastogi and Palak Saini, which clearly show that they have different facial features.

Combination image showing Palak Saini and Muskan Rastogi (Factly)

Additionally, the incident related to the claim occurred on 19 March 2025, in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, where Muskan Rastogi and her lover, Sahil Shukla, were arrested for the brutal murder and dismemberment of her husband, Saurabh Rajput, a Merchant Navy officer. The couple allegedly saw Rajput as an obstacle in their relationship and carried out the crime accordingly. Following their arrest, they were remanded to 14-day judicial custody after being attacked by lawyers outside the court (here, here and here). However, the viral video in question has no connection to this incident.

To sum up, the video of an Instagram influencer dancing is falsely shared as that of Meerut murder accused Muskan Rastogi.

(Note: This story was first published by Factly and is republished by ETV Bharat as part of Shakti Collective.)