Fact Check: 2024 Video Of Protest Against Attacks On Hindus In Bangladesh Falsely Shared As Recent Violence In Nagpur

New Delhi: Violence erupted in Nagpur's Chitnis Park on Monday (March 17) following clashes over rumours during the right-wing agitation in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, after which several social media users shared a video of a massive crowd gathering with saffron flags and chanting slogans praising Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj—those sharing the video claim that a rally was organised in Nagpur after the recent communal tension.

However, the PTI Fact Check Desk investigated and found that the viral video was shared with a false claim. Upon further investigation, the Desk found that the video dates back to December 2024 when a protest was organised by Sakal Hindu Samaj against the atrocities on religious minorities in Bangladesh, in Nagpur.

Claim

On March 18, an X (formerly Twitter) user named ‘Chrom09’ shared a video of a massive crowd gathering with saffron flags, claiming that a rally was organised in Nagpur after the recent communal tension.

The caption of the post read: “Power of Hindu. Don't tease me or else I'll bury you in the dust. #NagpurViolence #Nagpur #Hindu”

Here is the link and archive link to the post, and below is a screenshot.

Screenshot of the video falsely shared claiming that a rally was organised in Nagpur after the recent communal tension. (PTI)

Investigation

The Desk ran the viral video through the InVid tool and extracted multiple keyframes. After running one of the keyframes through Google Lens, the Desk found that multiple users had shared the same video with similar claims. Two such posts can be found here and here.

To verify the claim, the Desk carefully analysed the viral clip and found a watermark ‘@vedantcreation__’ at the bottom of the video. Below is a screenshot highlighting the same.

Screenshot of the video falsely shared claiming that a rally was organised in Nagpur after the recent communal tension. (PTI)

We then looked for the social media handles and found the same video on the Instagram profile uploaded on December 10, 2024. The user also posted the video on his Instagram story 16 hours ago. Here is the link to the video, and below is a screenshot of the same.

Screenshot of the video falsely shared claiming that a rally was organised in Nagpur after the recent communal tension. (PTI)

The Desk found several similarities between the viral video and the Instagram post. Below is a combination image highlighting the same.

Combination image highlighting the similarities between the viral video and the Instagram post. (PTI)

We also noticed the ‘Sakal Hindu Samaj’ banner in the viral video; taking a cue from this, the Desk conducted a customised keyword search to find relevant media reports and came across a report by ABP Majha dated December 10, 2024. The report consisted of similar visuals as seen in the viral post. The visuals can be seen at the 1:21-second time stamp.

The title of the report read: “Nagpur Sakal Hindu Samaj Morcha: Dharna protest in Nagpur against atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh”

Here is the link to the report; below is a screenshot of the same.

Screenshot of a report by ABP Majha (PTI)

In the next part of the investigation, the Desk also came across a report by the Times of India dated December 10, 2024, in which they published several pictures of the protest organised in Nagpur.

The report read: “People take part in a protest organised by Sakal Hindu Samaj against the atrocities on religious minorities in Bangladesh, in Nagpur, on December 10, 2024. The Sakal Hindu Samaj (All India Hindu community ) in Nagpur strongly condemned the atrocities being committed against Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs, Jains and other minorities in Bangladesh by radical Muslims with a jihadi mentality.”

Here is the link to the report.

Subsequently, the Desk concluded that the viral video dates back to December 2024 when a protest was organised by Sakal Hindu Samaj against the atrocities on religious minorities in Bangladesh, in Nagpur.

CLAIM A massive rally was organised in Nagpur after the recent communal tension. FACT The viral video dates back to 2024, when Sakal Hindu Samaj organised a protest against the atrocities on religious minorities in Bangladesh in Nagpur.

CONCLUSION

Multiple social media users shared a video of a massive crowd gathering with saffron flags and chanting slogans praising Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, claiming that a rally was organised in Nagpur after the recent communal tension. In its investigation, the Desk concluded that the viral video dates back to December 2024 when a protest was organised by Sakal Hindu Samaj against the atrocities on religious minorities in Bangladesh, in Nagpur. The viral video was shared with a false claim.

(Note: This story was first published by PTI and is republished by ETV Bharat as part of Shakti Collective.)