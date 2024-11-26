ETV Bharat / bharat

Fact Check: 2019 Video Of Anti-CAA Protests In Gorakhpur Shared As 'Violence In Sambhal'

Screenshot of a social media post misattributing footage of Gorakhpur's anti-CAA protests to riots in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. ( Source: X/Modified by Logically Facts )

Fact-Check

The Verdict False

The video shows a 2019 anti-CAA protest in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, depicting police action near Nakhas Road. It is unrelated to violence in Sambhal.

What is the claim?

A viral video showing a large crowd being chased and beaten up by police is circulating on social media, accompanied by a claim that it was filmed in the city of Sambhal, in the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

An X user shared the video with the caption: “UP police in action against rioters in Sambhal. Repost if you support the police action against rioters to maintain law and order.” Archived versions of this and similar posts are available here, here, here, here, and here.

Screenshots of similar claims posted on social media (Source: X/Modified by Logically Facts)

The viral video began circulating following clashes between protesters and authorities in Sambhal on November 24, triggered by a court-ordered survey of the historic Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid. The violence resulted in the deaths of at least four individuals and injuries to around 20 police officers.

However, our investigation found that the video originates from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, and was filmed during the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protests in 2019.