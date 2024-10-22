ETV Bharat / bharat

Faced With Alarming Drug Abuse, J&K Govt To Open Drug Rehabilitation Centres In Every Hospital

Srinagar: Faced with alarming drug addiction among youth, the Jammu and Kashmir government will be opening drug rehabilitation centres in every district to combat the menace now.

Jammu and Kashmir Minister for Health and Education Sakina Itoo told ETV Bharat in an interview that they are readying to open rehabilitation facilities in every district and sub-district hospital to fight the rising addiction.

"Drug abuse is alarming and our party along with experts have prepared a report on it," Itoo said.

"We will ensure that a drug rehabilitation facility in the district and sub-district opens. I am writing to Deputy Commissioners and Chief Medical Officers to set up such facilities," Itoo said.

The experts have highlighted the alarming drug abuse in the Valley with the number of heroin addicts rising. The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in its last report suggested that Jammu and Kashmir have over 10 lakh drug abusers with heroin being the drug of choice for a significant portion of users.

A study carried out by the Government Psychiatric Hospital in Kashmir in 2023 revealed that 52 per cent of substance abusers were injecting heroin with many turning to the drug due to its easy availability.

The ruling National Conference in its manifesto has promised to implement its own WADA (War Against Drug Abuse) report formed in consultation with experts to curb the drug menace.