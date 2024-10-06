Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Counters Kunal Kamra's Remarks over EV Issue

Hyderabad: Ola founder CEO Bhavish Aggarwal and comedian Kunal Kamra got into a verbal spat over the services of Ola Electric's S1 series of EV scooters.

The war of words began after Kamra shared a post including a picture of an Ola service centre, highlighting some issues with the electric vehicles manufactured by the company.

"Do Indian consumers have a voice? Do they deserve this? Two-wheelers are many daily wage workers' lifeline," Kamra penned while retweeting a post in which the company owner shared the photo of a picturesque Ola Gigafactory.

The comedian further went on to tag Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, asking him, “Is this how Indians will get to using EVs?” Later, Kamra tagged the Department of Consumer Affairs, saying “Any word?”

Meanwhile, netizens posted their reactions in the comment sections, expressing their 'unsavoury' experiences with Ola EVs.

Following this, Bhavish Aggarwal gave his reaction, accusing Kamra of targeting his company through a "paid tweet". "Since you care so much @kunalkamra88, come and help us out. I’ll even pay more than you earned for this paid tweet or from your failed comedy career. Or else sit quiet and let us focus on fixing the issues for the real customers. We’re expanding service network fast and backlogs will be cleared soon," Aggarwal posted via his X handle.