Face Disfigured, Cigarette Burns On Body: Toddler's Body Recovered From MCD Toilet In Delhi

New Delhi: In a horrific incident of suspected murder reported from Delhi, the mutilated body of a two-year-old boy was recovered from a MCD toilet in the vicinity of his house in Anand Parbat area of the national capital on Sunday day after he went missing while playing outside his house.

Police said that the body of the child was recovered from the toilet on Sunday morning and bore cigarette burns at many places. The body wrapped in a cloth also had injuries caused by some heavy object even as the face was disfigured inside the MCD toilet at a distance of about 100 meters from the house of the victim. Police have registered a murder case into the incident while further investigation is going on.

As soon as the body was found on Sunday, a wave of shock and grief descended on the locality with the grieved familu making serious allegations of negligence on part of the police and said that had the police acted on time, the toddler could have been saved.

According to the family, the child went missing at around 7:30 PM on Saturday while playing outside his house. The victim's mother said that they pleaded with the police several times on Saturday night to find her child, but the police did not take the matter seriously.