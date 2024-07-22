ETV Bharat / bharat

Face Disfigured, Cigarette Burns On Body: Toddler's Body Recovered From MCD Toilet In Delhi

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 22, 2024, 11:23 AM IST

Updated : Jul 22, 2024, 12:18 PM IST

According to the police, the body of the child was found wrapped in a cloth inside the MCD toilet today morning and bore cigarette burns. The body was found a day after the victim went missing while playing outside his house in Anand Parbat area of the national capital.

Protests rock Anand Parbat area of Delhi after body of toddler found in MCD toilet
Protests rock Anand Parbat area of Delhi after body of toddler found in MCD toilet (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: In a horrific incident of suspected murder reported from Delhi, the mutilated body of a two-year-old boy was recovered from a MCD toilet in the vicinity of his house in Anand Parbat area of the national capital on Sunday day after he went missing while playing outside his house.

Police said that the body of the child was recovered from the toilet on Sunday morning and bore cigarette burns at many places. The body wrapped in a cloth also had injuries caused by some heavy object even as the face was disfigured inside the MCD toilet at a distance of about 100 meters from the house of the victim. Police have registered a murder case into the incident while further investigation is going on.

As soon as the body was found on Sunday, a wave of shock and grief descended on the locality with the grieved familu making serious allegations of negligence on part of the police and said that had the police acted on time, the toddler could have been saved.

According to the family, the child went missing at around 7:30 PM on Saturday while playing outside his house. The victim's mother said that they pleaded with the police several times on Saturday night to find her child, but the police did not take the matter seriously.

The grandfather of the victim said that he was playing in front of the house at around 7.30 pm on Saturday evening while his mother was cooking food. The child suddenly disappeared and when he could not be found even after a lot of searching, the approached the concerned police station and lodged a police complaint in this regard.

The victim's father plays drums in weddings and other occasions.

While the motive of the murder was not immediately known, the family suspect that robbers or drunkards might have carried out the incident as the silver bracelets and anklets are missing from the child's hand.

  1. Read more: Triple Murder In Bihar: Man, His Two Minor Daughters Stabbed To Death During Sleep In Chhapra; Two Arrested
  2. Minor Shoots Dead Uncle And Aunt In Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow

New Delhi: In a horrific incident of suspected murder reported from Delhi, the mutilated body of a two-year-old boy was recovered from a MCD toilet in the vicinity of his house in Anand Parbat area of the national capital on Sunday day after he went missing while playing outside his house.

Police said that the body of the child was recovered from the toilet on Sunday morning and bore cigarette burns at many places. The body wrapped in a cloth also had injuries caused by some heavy object even as the face was disfigured inside the MCD toilet at a distance of about 100 meters from the house of the victim. Police have registered a murder case into the incident while further investigation is going on.

As soon as the body was found on Sunday, a wave of shock and grief descended on the locality with the grieved familu making serious allegations of negligence on part of the police and said that had the police acted on time, the toddler could have been saved.

According to the family, the child went missing at around 7:30 PM on Saturday while playing outside his house. The victim's mother said that they pleaded with the police several times on Saturday night to find her child, but the police did not take the matter seriously.

The grandfather of the victim said that he was playing in front of the house at around 7.30 pm on Saturday evening while his mother was cooking food. The child suddenly disappeared and when he could not be found even after a lot of searching, the approached the concerned police station and lodged a police complaint in this regard.

The victim's father plays drums in weddings and other occasions.

While the motive of the murder was not immediately known, the family suspect that robbers or drunkards might have carried out the incident as the silver bracelets and anklets are missing from the child's hand.

  1. Read more: Triple Murder In Bihar: Man, His Two Minor Daughters Stabbed To Death During Sleep In Chhapra; Two Arrested
  2. Minor Shoots Dead Uncle And Aunt In Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2024, 12:18 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TWO YEAR OLD MURDER IN DELHI2 YEAR OLD BOY FOUND DEAD IN DELHICHILD MURDER DELHICHILD BODY MCD TOILET DELHI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Different Types Of Ramayanas Of Southeast Asia

Of India’s Support To Mauritius On Chagos Archipelago Claim

Explained: How A Gene For Obesity Affects The Brain

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.