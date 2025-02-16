ETV Bharat / bharat

'Faulty Announcement Led To Chaos,' Eyewitnesses Recall Saturday Night Horror At New Delhi Railway Station

A relative of a woman from Bihar's Chapra who died in the New Delhi railway station stampede, mourns outside the mortuary at the LNJP Hospital, in New Delhi on Sunday ( PTI )

New Delhi: People's belongings scattered everywhere, a crowd unlike anything seen before with scores pushing and scrambling for space amid cries for help -- eyewitnesses have recalled the horror as the death toll in the overnight stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station climbed to 18 on Sunday.

According to official sources, a wrong announcement about change of platforms may have created a confusion that led to the stampede, something that some eyewitnesses also recalled.

As soon as the announcement was made, people surged forward by pushing each other. Those who fell were trampled in the rush, Ravi Kumar, a vendor running a shop at the railway station for the past 12 years, told PTI.

The crowd was unlike anything seen before, he said.

Northern Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Himanshu Upadhyay said on Sunday that at the time of the incident, the Patna-bound Magadh Express was standing at platform number 14 and the New Delhi-Jammu Uttar Sampark Kranti Express was stationed at platform number 15.

An overwhelming number of passengers were waiting to board trains for Prayagraj, where the Maha Kumbh is underway.

"Some people who were coming down from the footover bridge towards platform numbers 14 and 15 using stairs slipped and fell on others," he said, citing the cause of the stampede.

Recalling the distressing scenes, Kumar said, "The rush on platforms 12, 14, and 15 was overwhelming. All the trains bound for Prayagraj were packed beyond capacity." "The Prayagraj Express was already standing on one platform when an announcement was made for the arrival of another train. As soon as the announcement was made, people surged forward, pushing each other. The footbridge connecting the platforms is small, and in the rush, people fell and were trampled." Ved Prakash, a resident of Paharganj, planned to travel to Prayagraj with his wife but decided to return home after witnessing the huge swell in crowd.