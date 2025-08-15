'Like An Ocean Sweeping Us Away': Eyewitnesses Recall Horror Of Cloudburst In Jammu Kashmir's Kishtwar

By Amir Tantray

Jammu: At a time when the entire nation is celebrating the 79th Independence Day, the people of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar are grieving over the loss of lives in the Chishoti cloudburst, “one of the biggest tragedies” of recent times in the region.

At least 49 dead bodies have been recovered so far, and over 160 injured people have been shifted to different hospitals in the Jammu region. Searches for dozens of missing people are going on with the hope that someone may be alive somewhere waiting for help. The rescue operation resumed this morning, but rain is hampering the efforts.

According to eyewitnesses, around 300 devotees of Machail Mata, a revered Hindu shrine located on the hills of the Padder area of Kishtwar district, were having meals at the community kitchen when a loud sound of a cloudburst triggered the flash floods engulfing the area without allowing the devotees to move.

“It was raining, and at once the loud sound was followed by an ocean of water which swept everything that came in its way,” said Radhay Sham, a community kitchen official and one of the survivors. “Many devotees are missing, whereas the bodies of a few have been recovered. There were a few security personnel at the site as well who hadn't been seen by anybody after that,” he said.

Chishoti is the base camp of the Machail shrine and is also the last point up to which the vehicles run. It has a big ground-like area where vehicles are parked, and a community kitchen is also established to provide food to the devotees.

“The place where the cloudburst hit, everybody gathers to start trekking towards the shrine. The annual Machail pilgrimage was coming to an end in a few days, and the rush of pilgrims from all over the Jammu region and also from outside this union territory kept increasing during this time to pay obeisance, but this proved fatal for many families and individuals who had nobody to take care of,” Sham said.

A State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) personnel carrying a child in his lap, whose parents have gone missing, is one of the many painful stories that will come out of Chishoti in the upcoming days.

Many ambulances have been pushed into service to ferry the injured out of Padder to the hospitals in Jammu and other areas for specialised treatment. One such ambulance was carrying a lady and two children from Padder to Jammu during the night, and all of them had nobody to look after them.

The driver of the ambulance told ETV Bharat that all three patients have severe injuries, and besides having the job of taking them safely and quickly to the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu, he had to look after them throughout the route.

“Usually, relatives accompany the injured at this moment, but these injured people don't know where the other family members are and whether they will be able to reunite with them,” he said. “They are struggling with the pain of their injuries, but losing their loved ones and getting separated from them is the biggest tragedy they have undergone.”

At this point, people from across the Kishtwar and Doda districts, including non-government organisations, have reached the area to help the administration and locals in the rescue operation. Some had brought food, drinking water, and other usable items so that the rescue operation wouldn't be halted for a moment.

Many people from Kishtwar and Doda towns also reached the hospitals to offer blood and other items to the patients and want to stand firm with the people in this hour of grief.

The Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Padder Sunil Sharma, who is also Leader of Opposition (LOP), yesterday visited the affected village and offered help to the people in distress. He assured that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is sending more rescue teams to the area so that a large-scale operation is undertaken to trace the missing people. But it will take a large-scale effort to find the missing people and bring life back on track in Chishoti.