ETV Bharat / bharat

Eye-Witness Account: Pilot's Swift Action Prevents Village Disaster After MiG-29 Crash In Agra

Villagers in Bagha Songa, Agra, were shocked when a MiG-29, engulfed in flames, crashed in an empty field, narrowly avoiding the nearby populated area.

According to eyewitnesses, the plane was engulfed in flames as it flew erratically across the sky before crashing in an empty field, narrowly avoiding the populated area.
Horrified villagers witness MiG-29 fighter jet crash at Bagha Songa village in Agra on Monday (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Updated : 43 minutes ago

Agra: Villagers in Bagha Songa, Agra, were left in shock after a MiG-29 fighter jet crashed near their homes on Monday. According to eyewitnesses, the plane was engulfed in flames as it flew erratically across the sky before crashing in an empty field, narrowly avoiding the populated area.

Mahesh Kumar, a local resident, said, "It was evening, and most of us were working in the fields when we heard a loud explosion. We looked up to see the plane, trailing flames, flying dangerously low. It seemed like it was going to fall right on us."

The jet continued to fly for about 20 seconds before hitting the ground. "For a moment, we assumed the plane would crash into the village, but it fell into the field instead," said Rajesh Kumar, another villager.

As the plane crashed, Wing Commander Manish Mishra ejected from the aircraft and parachuted to safety in a nearby field. The villagers quickly ran to help him. "We asked the pilot if he was injured, but he said he was fine," Mahesh Kumar recalled.

Within an hour, Air Force officers arrived by helicopter, securing the area and collecting scattered debris from the crash site, which extended over a one-kilometre radius. They recovered the ejection seat and other parts of the plane. The black box, which records critical flight data, was also retrieved for further investigation.

The MiG-29 caught fire upon impact, with explosions continuing for nearly two and a half hours before fire brigade personnel managed to control the blaze. The villagers, who had been anxiously watching from a distance, were relieved that no lives were lost.

The black box, which contains both flight data and cockpit voice recordings, will be key to determining the technical fault that led to the crash.

Read more: Agra: Indian Air Force Plane Crashes In Uttar Pradesh, Pilot Ejects Safely

Agra: Villagers in Bagha Songa, Agra, were left in shock after a MiG-29 fighter jet crashed near their homes on Monday. According to eyewitnesses, the plane was engulfed in flames as it flew erratically across the sky before crashing in an empty field, narrowly avoiding the populated area.

Mahesh Kumar, a local resident, said, "It was evening, and most of us were working in the fields when we heard a loud explosion. We looked up to see the plane, trailing flames, flying dangerously low. It seemed like it was going to fall right on us."

The jet continued to fly for about 20 seconds before hitting the ground. "For a moment, we assumed the plane would crash into the village, but it fell into the field instead," said Rajesh Kumar, another villager.

As the plane crashed, Wing Commander Manish Mishra ejected from the aircraft and parachuted to safety in a nearby field. The villagers quickly ran to help him. "We asked the pilot if he was injured, but he said he was fine," Mahesh Kumar recalled.

Within an hour, Air Force officers arrived by helicopter, securing the area and collecting scattered debris from the crash site, which extended over a one-kilometre radius. They recovered the ejection seat and other parts of the plane. The black box, which records critical flight data, was also retrieved for further investigation.

The MiG-29 caught fire upon impact, with explosions continuing for nearly two and a half hours before fire brigade personnel managed to control the blaze. The villagers, who had been anxiously watching from a distance, were relieved that no lives were lost.

The black box, which contains both flight data and cockpit voice recordings, will be key to determining the technical fault that led to the crash.

Read more: Agra: Indian Air Force Plane Crashes In Uttar Pradesh, Pilot Ejects Safely

Last Updated : 43 minutes ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MIG 29 FIGHTER PLANE CRASHEYEWITNESS VILLAGERS TALKPILOT ACTION PREVENTS DISASTERPILOT ACTION PREVENTS DISASTER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Trump Vs Harris: As America Votes, Here Is What To Expect In World's Most-Watched Election

Fading Literature: Delhi's Famed Urdu Bazaar On Last Legs

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.