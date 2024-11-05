ETV Bharat / bharat

Eye-Witness Account: Pilot's Swift Action Prevents Village Disaster After MiG-29 Crash In Agra

Agra: Villagers in Bagha Songa, Agra, were left in shock after a MiG-29 fighter jet crashed near their homes on Monday. According to eyewitnesses, the plane was engulfed in flames as it flew erratically across the sky before crashing in an empty field, narrowly avoiding the populated area.

Mahesh Kumar, a local resident, said, "It was evening, and most of us were working in the fields when we heard a loud explosion. We looked up to see the plane, trailing flames, flying dangerously low. It seemed like it was going to fall right on us."

The jet continued to fly for about 20 seconds before hitting the ground. "For a moment, we assumed the plane would crash into the village, but it fell into the field instead," said Rajesh Kumar, another villager.

As the plane crashed, Wing Commander Manish Mishra ejected from the aircraft and parachuted to safety in a nearby field. The villagers quickly ran to help him. "We asked the pilot if he was injured, but he said he was fine," Mahesh Kumar recalled.