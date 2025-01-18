ETV Bharat / bharat

Eye On Polls: Sandeep Dikshit Slams AAP For Air, Water Pollution In Delhi

New Delhi: Sandeep Dikshit -- the Congress candidate from New Delhi for the February 5 Assembly polls -- on Saturday blamed the Aam Aadmi Party government for the air and water pollution in the capital, claiming it did nothing in the past 10 years while in power in Delhi.

Addressing a press conference, Dikshit claimed there were around 5,500 Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses in 2013, which have been reduced to around 3,000 now.

"In 2013, 43 lakh people used to commute in DTC buses, but today only 41 lakh people travel in DTC and cluster buses. The numbers should have gone up to around 60-65 lakh given the increase in population, but it has dropped to 41 lakh. If these surplus 20-25 lakh people are opting for private transports, it clearly adds to pollution levels," Dikshit said.