Eye On 2027 Polls, Rahul Gandhi To Review Gujarat Congress Organization On March 7-8

New Delhi: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi will review organizational strength of the Gujarat Congress on March 7 and 8 where he is likely to urge the state unit to plug the gaps in the party ahead of the next assembly elections in 2027.

The review with leaders and workers of the state unit on March 7 and 8 is significant as it has come weeks ahead of the AICC session to be held in Ahmedabad on April 8 and 9. Recently, Rahul had promised to defeat the BJP, which has been in power in Gujarat for three decades, in the House.

“Rahul Gandhi is welcome to the land of Gandhi and social justice on March 7 and 8,” Congress Working Committee member Jagdish Thakor told ETV Bharat.

Though the Congress is in high spirits ahead of the AICC session being held in Gujarat after 64 years, the high command is aware of the tough political terrain in the state.

During the two-day review, the former Congress chief is likely to get feedback on the outreach programs that were introduced last year by the state team. He is also expected to exhort the workers not to be afraid of the BJP and keep spreading his message of social justice.

“The visit of our leader weeks before the AICC session shows the importance of Gujarat for him. He is focusing on the organizational strength in the state to prepare for the next assembly contest in 2027,” leader of the opposition in the Gujarat Assembly Amit Chavda told ETV Bharat.

The Congress was able to put up a strong challenge to the saffron party in the 2017 assembly elections when the grand old party won 77 out of 182 seats after an aggressive campaign led by Rahul Gandhi.

However, downslide soon set in due to infighting and continued in the party as the Congress came down to just 17 seats in the 2022 assembly polls, losing a good 13 percent vote share to debutant AAP.

The Congress then went on to join hands with the AAP to fight the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections but the result was the same. The Congress could win only one seat Banaskantha out of the 24 it contested while the AAP lost both the seats it contested in an alliance.

The Congress then deployed veteran Shakti Sinh Gohil as state unit chief and named senior leader Amit Chavda as CLP leader asking both to regroup the party. The Lop also visited the state to interact with the families of the victims of the various tragedies in Rajkot and Morbi and asked the state unit to take up their demand of compensation.

Gohil is a veteran strategist and knows how to counter the saffron party effectively. Chavda has been pushing a village level outreach drive called ‘Jan Manch’ where the voters come and share their grievances related to civic issues that had been neglected by the ruling party.

“Rahul Gandhi wants the organization to be strong. He wants to assure the people that the Congress stands with them and will ask the workers to fight the high handedness of the ruling party,” Chavda added.