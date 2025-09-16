ETV Bharat / bharat

Eye On 2027 Assembly Polls, LoP Rahul Gandhi To Spend More Time In Gujarat

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who had earlier vowed to defeat the BJP in Gujarat, is planning to spend more time in the western state over the coming months to prepare ground for the 2027 assembly elections.

Rahul wants to revive the Congress nationally and has chosen Gujarat as the model state for organisational revamp, where the district unit heads were selected after a vigorous and transparent selection process by senior leaders from across the country as All India Congress Committee (AICC) observers.

The Congress has been out of power in Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, for 30 years and is desperate to turn the tables on the saffron party in 2027.

Congress insiders said if the grand old party can register a win in Gujarat, considered to be the saffron party stronghold, it will send a signal across the country and will contribute to the grand old party-led INDIA bloc gaining power in the 2029 national elections.

In 2024, the INDIA bloc had been able to win 232 out of 543 Lok Sabha seats, 40 short of a simple majority, and limited the BJP to 240 seats, down from 303 seats in 2019, forcing the saffron party to take support from regional players Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Janata Dal (United).

Rahul Gandhi, who became the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha in 2024, had said that he would defeat the saffron party in Gujarat in 2027.

"The Congress has realised that Gujarat in 2027 will be the gateway to Delhi in 2029. To win in Gujarat, we need to have both our calculations right and be able to create the right perception among the voters. The calculations have been done, and now we need to work on the perception over the coming months," senior Gujarat Congress leader Paresh Dhanani told ETV Bharat.

According to the Congress leader, the grand old party had an opportunity to defeat the BJP in Gujarat in the 2017 assembly elections but lost the chance due to some shortcomings. In 2017, the Gujarat unit was able to win 77 out of 182 seats while the saffron party was brought down to 99 seats. Rahul Gandhi, who was the Congress chief then, had led the campaign.

"We had a good chance in 2017 but lost it due to some shortcomings. Now there is a news system being put in place in the state unit. Instead of a leader-centric strategy, the focus is now on party-centric leadership," said Dhanani.

Rahul, who visited Gujarat on September 12 to attend a training session for the Congress district unit heads, will again visit the state on September 18 to discuss the issues related to the farmers and plan protests for the same. He is also likely to review the strategy for the coming days with senior state leaders.