Eye On 2027 Assembly Polls, LoP Rahul Gandhi To Spend More Time In Gujarat
The Congress leader who visited Gujarat on September 12 is again going to the state on September 18 to discuss farmers' issues.
Published : September 16, 2025 at 8:28 PM IST
New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who had earlier vowed to defeat the BJP in Gujarat, is planning to spend more time in the western state over the coming months to prepare ground for the 2027 assembly elections.
Rahul wants to revive the Congress nationally and has chosen Gujarat as the model state for organisational revamp, where the district unit heads were selected after a vigorous and transparent selection process by senior leaders from across the country as All India Congress Committee (AICC) observers.
The Congress has been out of power in Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, for 30 years and is desperate to turn the tables on the saffron party in 2027.
Congress insiders said if the grand old party can register a win in Gujarat, considered to be the saffron party stronghold, it will send a signal across the country and will contribute to the grand old party-led INDIA bloc gaining power in the 2029 national elections.
In 2024, the INDIA bloc had been able to win 232 out of 543 Lok Sabha seats, 40 short of a simple majority, and limited the BJP to 240 seats, down from 303 seats in 2019, forcing the saffron party to take support from regional players Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Janata Dal (United).
Rahul Gandhi, who became the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha in 2024, had said that he would defeat the saffron party in Gujarat in 2027.
"The Congress has realised that Gujarat in 2027 will be the gateway to Delhi in 2029. To win in Gujarat, we need to have both our calculations right and be able to create the right perception among the voters. The calculations have been done, and now we need to work on the perception over the coming months," senior Gujarat Congress leader Paresh Dhanani told ETV Bharat.
According to the Congress leader, the grand old party had an opportunity to defeat the BJP in Gujarat in the 2017 assembly elections but lost the chance due to some shortcomings. In 2017, the Gujarat unit was able to win 77 out of 182 seats while the saffron party was brought down to 99 seats. Rahul Gandhi, who was the Congress chief then, had led the campaign.
"We had a good chance in 2017 but lost it due to some shortcomings. Now there is a news system being put in place in the state unit. Instead of a leader-centric strategy, the focus is now on party-centric leadership," said Dhanani.
Rahul, who visited Gujarat on September 12 to attend a training session for the Congress district unit heads, will again visit the state on September 18 to discuss the issues related to the farmers and plan protests for the same. He is also likely to review the strategy for the coming days with senior state leaders.
"Rahul Gandhi had addressed the city and district Congress presidents personally with enthusiasm, zeal, and emotional communication on September 12 while providing guidance on organisational and result-oriented work at the training camp organised in Junagadh. A new energy and confidence permeated among all city and district Congress presidents. Like a family, everyone resolved to fight against misgovernance and become a ray of hope in Gujarat," Gujarat Congress chief Amit Chavda told ETV Bharat.
"There are a lot of farmers' issues in the state, and they need to be raised systematically," senior Gujarat Congress leader Bharatsinh Solanki told ETV Bharat.
According to party insiders, the two quick visits in the span of a week show Rahul's focus on Gujarat. Over the coming months, the LoP plans to tour all 182 assembly segments in the western state to get a grasp of the ground-level situation.
During such visits, the former Congress chief will discuss the local issues and strategy along with the district unit head concerned and may even stay the night at their homes to indicate the importance of the local chiefs in the new system being put in place.
"Rahul Gandhi is a mass leader and a down-to-earth person. There is no region in the country he has not visited. When he spends time with the locals in Gujarat and listens to their issues and woes, it will help the party plan its campaign. The people are looking for a change in 2027," said Dhanani.
Under the new system, the district heads will be empowered and will steer the state unit as a mark of decentralisation of decision-making in the grand old party. They will identify potential candidates and will also have a say in the ticket distribution, which has always been a problem in Congress.
The new district heads in Gujarat are now undergoing a training session where they are being briefed about party ideology, policies, how to counter the state government and plan political campaigns.
In the 2022 assembly elections, the Congress could win only 17 seats, and its vote share dropped from 40 per cent to 28 per cent. The entry of Aa, Aadmi Party (AAP), which took away 5 seats and 13 per cent vote share, dented the Congress. The BJP won 156 seats, recording its best-ever result and had 52 per cent vote share.
