Eye In The Sky, Boots On The Ground: Amarnath Yatra 2025 Gets High-Tech Security Overhaul

Srinagar: Amid security concerns following the deadly April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have rolled out a comprehensive surveillance and control infrastructure for the Amarnath Yatra 2025, which begins July 3.

The 38-day annual pilgrimage to the Himalayan cave shrine will proceed simultaneously along two traditional routes—Pahalgam in Anantnag and Baltal in Ganderbal—culminating on August 9, coinciding with the Hindu festival of Raksha Bandhan.

To safeguard what's expected to be a record turnout of yatris, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have installed a multi-layered security apparatus featuring high-definition CCTV networks, real-time drone surveillance, full-body scanners, and SIM-enabled monitoring units. These systems are connected to 24/7 operational control centres, now fully functional in Jammu and Srinagar.

"This year, we are integrating cutting-edge technology with ground deployment to ensure the pilgrimage remains secure and seamless," a senior police official told ETV Bharat. "The April 22 terror attack has reshaped the security calculus," he said. The official was referring to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam that killed 25 tourists and one resident.

According to the official, over 40 HD CCTVs and 12 full-body scanners will be installed near the cave to detect suspicious movements and prohibited items. "Apart from 40 CCTVs, 20 SIM-enabled cameras have also been installed along the National Highway 44, which links Jammu to the base camps in Kashmir. These SIM-based cameras offer real-time video transmission even in remote terrain," the official said.

Drones, he said, will be deployed along the Pahalgam and Baltal tracks, especially along routes prone to terrorist activity. They will assist in tracking pedestrian movement, detecting chokepoints, and directing emergency response personnel as needed, the official added.

"Live feeds from drones as well as CCTV cameras will flow to central Command and Control Centres, which will act as the digital nerve centre for the whole operation, connecting ground parties with the Army, CRPF, BSF, and SDRF battalions."

Recently, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu Zone, Bhim Sen Tuti, personally inspected security and logistical preparations at Lambar Ground in Ramban district, a major transit point.

"We evaluated the availability of tents, water, sanitation, and power backups," Tuti said. "All agencies have been instructed to ensure the area is routinely inspected and ready for peak inflow."

Managing convoys, establishing medical preparedness, and developing response strategies for natural calamities are also high on the agenda. Emergency drill rehearsals and system testing are currently underway across major nodes.

IGP Kashmir Vidhi Kumar Birdi chaired a high-level review meeting on Thursday, directing district officers to tighten night surveillance and eliminate anti-national elements along the route. "District teams must coordinate closely and submit detailed security blueprints," Birdi said. "We are focusing particularly on night vigilance and rapid response."

Telecom companies have been called upon for the first time to offer continuous mobile network service along the pilgrimage route. The move is deemed crucial for emergency communications and real-time coordination in high-altitude terrain where signals often drop. The Home Department, in accordance with the Union Ministry's directives, has also declared all pilgrimage routes to be temporary "No-Fly Zones" from July 1 through August 10.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are also regularly conducting mock drills. The drills are aimed at keeping forces ready in case of mass evacuation and medical emergency scenarios in Pahalgam. "The safety of pilgrims is top priority. But we also urge yatris to cooperate fully—carry valid IDs, register in advance, and comply with all security checks," the official said.

Officials are well aware this year's yatra is taking place in a charged post-attack environment. "This pilgrimage is not only a spiritual pilgrimage—it's a declaration of national unity and resolve," the official said. "Every drone, every camera, every checkpoint is directed at safeguarding that emotion."

With pilgrims due to start their holy walk in less than two weeks, officials say they are "leaving no stone unturned." "It's not a matter of numbers. It's a matter of ensuring all pilgrims return safely, all prayers are said in tranquillity, and all moments are guarded by vigilance," Tuti said.