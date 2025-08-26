'Extremely Shocking, Litigant Loses Faith In Judicial Process': SC On HC Not Delivering Judgment For Year

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said it is extremely shocking and surprising that the judgment was not delivered by a high court for almost a year from the date when the appeal was heard, and stressed that in such a situation, the litigant loses his faith in the judicial process, defeating the ends of justice.

A bench led by Justice Sanjay Karol deprecated the Allahabad High Court for not delivering a judgment for about a year after reserving the matter for it. “It is extremely shocking and surprising that the judgment was not delivered for almost a year from the date when the appeal was heard”, said the bench, also comprising Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra.

The bench said this court is repeatedly confronted with similar matters wherein proceedings are kept pending in the high court for more than three months, in some cases for more than six months or years, wherein judgments are not delivered after hearing the matter. “In most of the high courts, there is no mechanism where the litigant can approach the concerned bench or the chief justice, bringing to its notice the delay in delivery of judgment. In such a situation, the litigant loses his faith in the judicial process, defeating the ends of justice”, said the bench.

The apex court said some high courts have adopted the practice of pronouncing the final order without a reasoned judgment, which is not delivered for a substantial length of time, depriving the aggrieved party of the opportunity to seek further judicial redress.

The bench said this court in Anil Rai vs. State of Bihar (2001) dealt with such a state of affairs prevalent in some high courts wherein, after conclusion of arguments, judgments are not pronounced for a period spread over years. The bench said the apex court had then made observations and issued guidelines in the judgment.

“It is not that the situation with which we are dealing in these appeals has arisen for consideration for the first time. The directions have already been issued by this court in Anil Rai. Therefore, what is required today is adherence to the principles laid down by this court in Anil Rai”, said the bench.

The apex court said, “We reiterate the directions and direct the registrar general of each high court to furnish to the Chief Justice of the High Court a list of cases where the judgment reserved is not pronounced within the remaining period of that month and keep on repeating the same for three months”.

The bench said If the judgment is not delivered within three months, the registrar general shall place the matters before the chief justice for orders, and the chief justice shall bring it to the notice of the concerned bench for pronouncing the order within two weeks thereafter, failing which the matter shall be assigned to another bench.

The apex court delivered the judgment on a plea filed by Ravindra Pratap Shahi. The bench said present appeals have been preferred against the impugned interim orders dated August 28, 2024, and January 9, 2023, passed by the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad in a criminal appeal by which the said criminal appeal preferred by respondent no.2 was not taken up for hearing.

“By order dated April 15, 2025, this court requested the high court to decide the appeal expeditiously, preferably within a period of three months. However, considering that the criminal appeal pending before the high court was earlier reserved for orders on December 24, 2021, but the judgment was not delivered, necessitating orders from the chief justice of the high court of judicature at Allahabad to assign the matter to a different Bench….”, said the apex court.