ETV Bharat / bharat

Extreme Heat Threatens Global Education: Children Could Lose 1.5 Years Of Schooling, Says UNESCO-Supported Report

New Delhi: Climate change is clearly a potent enemy of global education, and a new report with the support of UNESCO shares the unpleasant truth: Children experiencing extreme heat during early childhood could lose as much as 1.5 years of schooling. This alarming projection is not only a loss of education gains over decades, but it will exacerbate existing inequalities in the education system (especially in low- and middle-income countries).

The report findings, derived from a 40-year study across 29 countries, also serve as a planetary alarm for the intersection of climate impacts and educational inequity. The report finds that you can extrapolate these impacts from environmental degradation and educational inequity without the possibility of more effective and comprehensive change.

The Research: The Hard Truth

The report explored data from 1969 through 2012, confirming that extreme heat exposure during the prenatal and early ages of childhood, defined as temperatures two standard deviations from the average, led to a reduced level of education. In fact, it is suggested that children will experience a loss of formal learning as much as a year and a half per child.

The researchers identified clear patterns across different geographies

In China, rising temperatures were associated with lower exam scores, reduced graduation rates, and diminished chances of university admission.

In the United States, each 1°C increase in temperature during the academic year led to a 1% drop in test scores among students in schools without air conditioning. The impact was disproportionately felt by students in lower-income and minority communities, accounting for as much as five per cent of the racial achievement gap.

The effects are deeply unsettling, particularly in developing countries, where children face an even greater risk due to insufficient school infrastructure, lack of access to cooling technologies, and weak disaster preparedness systems.

A Crisis of Continuity

Beyond gradual learning loss due to heat exposure, the climate crisis is also causing acute educational disruption. According to UNESCO, approximately 75% of extreme weather events over the past two decades, wildfires, floods, heatwaves, and cyclones, have led to widespread school closures, impacting millions of students each time.

"Climate change is disrupting learning on a scale we have never seen before," Rakesh Paul, a leading environmentalist, told ETV Bharat. “In just the last 20 years, schools were forced to shut down during three out of four extreme weather events. This is not a future problem, it is a present emergency.”

In countries like Bangladesh, South Sudan, and India, these closures are compounded by displacement, infrastructure damage, and trauma, which prevent students from returning to class even after the danger passes.

A Public Health Emergency

The report underlines a deeper and more insidious dimension of the crisis: The biological and cognitive toll of heat stress on children. The World Health Organisation has stated that children under five years of age bear 88% of the disease burden linked to climate change, from dehydration and malnutrition to cognitive impairments caused by heat.

A recent study from the US confirmed that brain function declines as temperatures rise, with students in uncooled environments showing diminished memory retention and concentration. This has real-world implications not only for academic performance but also for future income potential, employability, and societal development.

Heat Inequality in the Classroom

Climate change is often described as the “great equaliser,” but the report makes it clear: It hurts the marginalised first and worst. In India, a large proportion of rural schools lack even basic cooling infrastructure. In cities, low-income neighbourhoods are disproportionately affected due to poor urban planning and a lack of greenery. A UNICEF report from 2024 estimated that over 242 million children globally were affected by extreme weather that year alone.

"Students in under-resourced geographies, whether in Uttar Pradesh or Mississippi, are increasingly learning under physically unsafe conditions," environmentalist Manu Singh told ETV Bharat. “Education must be reframed as part of a larger climate justice agenda.”

Solutions: Resilience Over Reaction

Despite the dire projections, the report also provides a roadmap. It urges national governments, educators, and communities to act swiftly and smartly.

Climate-Resilient Infrastructure

UNESCO recommends investing in passive cooling solutions: Ventilated classrooms, shaded outdoor spaces, reflective roofing, and energy-efficient materials. In regions with unreliable electricity, solar-powered fans and lighting can make a substantial difference.

Manu Singh elaborated, “High-albedo surfaces, cross-ventilation, and vegetative insulation can regulate indoor temperatures without massive energy costs. These are bioclimatic solutions well within reach for developing economies.”