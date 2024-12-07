Extortion Case: Lawrence Bishnoi's Statement Recorded Virtually

Jodhpur: Dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's statement, in the case of threatening and demanding extortion from the owner of a travel company, was recorded through video conferencing before the Metropolitan Magistrate No. 7 Harshit Hada, on Saturday. In the hearing, conducted electronically from Sabarmati Jail, where Lawrence is currently lodged.

Advocate Sanjay Vishnoi said the case dates back to 2017, when Manish Jain, owner of the travel agency, filed a complaint of extortion, intimidation and firing at the Sardarpura Police Station. The hearing in this case dragged on, but Lawrence's statement was not being recorded as it was impossible to bring him to produce him physically before the court. Considering the situation, instructions for recording the statement through video conferencing were issued. His statement could not be recorded in the last hearing as some technical glitches cropped up. Finally, the statement was recorded on Saturday.

About 55 questions were asked during the virtual hearing. Lawrence, while answering the questions, complained of being falsely implicated in this case. He said he was in jail at the time of the incident and the police had deliberately implicated him.

Vishnoi said recording of the the gangster's statement is not complete yet and they will be cross-examined in the next hearing. Only after that the next proceedings and decision of this case will be considered by the court.