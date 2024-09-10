Germany Should Take Greater Interest In Indo-Pacific, says Jaishankar

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Tuesday said India sees the European Union (EU) and Germany as among the key players in this emerging geopolitical scenario and the strategic awareness that has perhaps grown in recent years in this region is of considerable interest to both India and Germany.
Addressing the Ambassadors Conference of the German Foreign Office in Berlin, Jaishankar said, “There is no question that it is undergoing a profound shift, transitioning from the order that was fashioned after 1945. This is visible in an economic rebalancing accelerated by globalization. It is reinforced by the accompanying political consequences. There is a basis today for talking about multi-polarity, though this is still a work very much in progress".
“At the same time, there is a need to recognize the reality of interdependence and the limitations of our particular national capabilities. In a globalized existence, instability anywhere has consequences everywhere. It is untenable therefore for major nations to limit their horizons. But to act on that, it is necessary to forge partnerships and understandings,” he added.
“That is best done where there is comfort, confidence and convergence. This is what we are seeking to build between India and Germany–a stronger relationship. And that is why we believe Germany too should take a greater interest in the Indo-Pacific, just as we in India seek to do in the Euro-Atlantic,” he further said.
The 7th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations is due to take place in India and will be significant because it will provide directions on key issues at a very crucial time. He said the India-Germany trade stands at $33 billion and mutual investment levels can surely do better. The changes in India and an easier business climate should serve as motivation. The 18th Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business (APK 2024), scheduled to be held in New Delhi in October is therefore of specific importance.
“Defence cooperation must be given greater thought, especially as the Indian private sector expands in that domain. It will require updating export controls as well. We welcome the recent air exercises held between India and Germany and await the impending ship visits to Goa,” Jaishankar added.
“Our Green and Sustainable Development Partnership is making steady progress. We have concluded 38 agreements to the tune of €3.22 billion. It only underlines the potential in this area, especially for green hydrogen and green ammonia,” he pointed out.
It is pertinent to note that there are about 43,000 Indian students in Germany. This number has roughly doubled over the last five years. “But the flow of talent could be very much higher, constituting the kind of living bridge that we have with the US. This could be supplemented by understandings on skills mobility,” the minister added.
Underlining India’s growth trajectory, Jaishankar said the country has changed enormously in the last decade as it is a nearly $4-trillion-dollar economy today which has an eight per cent growth prospects for decades to come.
“Where the pace of infrastructure growth is reflected in eight new airports and 1-2 metro systems built annually, with 28 km of highway and 12 km of railway tracks laid daily".
Highlighting India’s incorporation of technologies in public infrastructure, Jaishankar said, “In the last decade, it has enabled a housing programme that has benefitted about 170 million, a health coverage of 660 million and loans that are given annually to 58 million small businesses. India records the highest digital financial transactions in the world, currently at 13 billion every month. It has the third largest startup ecosystem with 117 unicorns”.
“This is now an India of Moon landing and a Mars mission, a prolific manufacturer of vaccines and medicines, increasingly important to the global semiconductor industry and to contract engineering”, he added.
After Riyadh, Jaishankar arrived in Germany on Tuesday.
“Addressed diplomatic community and business leaders at the annual Ambassadors’ Conference of @GermanyDiplo in Berlin.Spoke of India’s significant transitions in infrastructure, digital, skills, technology and energy sectors. Highlighted emerging challenges and opportunities of today’s world, and the need for a stronger India, Germany partnership based on shared values and interests,” he wrote on X.
This is Jaishankar’s third visit as EAM to Berlin. Both India and Germany share a robust Strategic Partnership and Germany is one of India’s prominent trading partners and among the largest Foreign Direct Investors.
Read More: