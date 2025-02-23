Kashi Is Like A Cultural Magnet, Says EAM Jaishankar At Tamil Sangamam In Varanasi

Varanasi: External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, who is currently on a tour here, took part in the Kashi Tamil Sangamam 3.0 held on the premises of the Benaras Hindu University (BHU).

Speaking on the occasion, EAM Jaishankar threw light on the rich history of Kashi city and explained how this holy city has remained a cultural magnet for the people for centuries. Calling the city a true testimony to binding India together, the EAM said, "Kashi is probably the world's oldest continuous city. The reason why we are here today, why Kashi is so important, is for entire India, this is like a kind of a cultural magnet you can say. It is a place where every part of India relates to Kashi."

Jaishankar said the nationalist poet called Subramanian Bharati lived in Kashi and a lot of his writings were done from the city, which was just an example of how the Tamil people have a special affinity towards Kashi.

The EAM said that occasions like the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam serve as an important platform to bring together the varied languages, practices and the people. Kashi is a clear example of how India thrives as a nation, he said, adding, "There is an underlying culture, an underlying tradition and history that keeps all of us united."

Jaishankar spoke on the theme 'contributions of Saint Agastya', saying that Tamil grammar was one of the creations of the great rishi of India. Rishi Agastya was also credited with founding a school of medicine called Siddha, EAM recalled.

On Saturday morning, EAM Jaishankar arrived here on a special plane along with 50 delegates. He was welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Energy Minister AK Sharma. (with ANI inputs)