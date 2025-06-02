Express, Mail Train Passengers To Get Onboard Meals Through Pre-Booking Facility

New Delhi: To provide better onboard meal facilities to the passengers, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation will soon introduce an E-Pantry service for travellers in Mail and Express trains.

Talking to ETV Bharat, a senior official of IRCTC said, “The move comes after the success of a pilot project in Vivek Express. This facility will save passengers from overcharging, non-issuance of bills and food quality issues.”

Currently, onboard meal options are available on premium trains like Rajdhani, Shatabdi Express, and Vande Bharat, which can be selected during e-ticket booking. However, other express or mail trains do not offer such pre-booking food options.

The official further added that once this facility is rolled out, other mail and express train passengers will also be able to book their food in advance or onboard.

As per the IRCTC officials, this service allows passengers with Confirmed and Reservation Against Cancellation (RAC) tickets to pre-order hygienic, standard meals and rail Neer that will be supplied by pantry car staff to travellers’ seats.

Passengers will have the option to select the E-Pantry meal option during the booking process on its official website, either from the confirmation page or the "Booked Ticket History" section. "The passengers will get a confirmation message and a Meal Verification Code (MVC) via SMS or email after booking their meals", the official added.

During their journey, the passenger must show the MVC to the service vendor, ensuring that food is delivered to the correct passenger. The vendor will then deliver the pre-ordered meal to the traveller's berth. "If the meal is not delivered as per the booking, passengers are entitled to get a refund," the official added.