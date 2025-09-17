ETV Bharat / bharat

Exports To US Plunge 16.3% Amid Soaring Tariffs; ICRA Ups FY26 GDP Forecast To 6.5% On GST Reform Hopes

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: India’s exports to the US have declined for the third straight month, with August shipments plunging 16.3 percent to 6.7 billion dollars as tariffs soared to 50 percent.

The steep drop underscores mounting pressure on Indian exporters navigating rising trade barriers. Despite the setback ICRA(Investment Information and Credit Rating Agency) has raised India’s FY26 GDP growth forecast to 6.5 percent from 6, citing GST rationalisation as a potential buffer. However with profitability under strain, near-term recovery will hinge on timely policy support and diversification into new markets.

According to a Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) report, August shipments to the US plunged to 6.7 billion dollars, down 16.3 percent from July — the steepest monthly fall of 2025 as US duties doubled to 50 percent by month’s end. While in July, exports dip 3.6 percent to 8 billion dollars over June, which saw a 5.7 percent decline to 8.3 billion dollars over May. May was the last month of growth, rising 4.8 percent over April to 8.8 billion dollars. April, 2025 exports were $8.4 billion.

An infographic about the impact of US tariffs on Indian exports (ETV Bharat)

According to Founder of GTRI Ajay Srivastava, the impact is not evenly spread. Roughly one-third of India’s exports including pharmaceuticals, smartphones to the US are tariff exempt, which means the effective hit on tariff-exposed goods is far deeper than headline figures suggest. Labor intensive sectors like apparel, gems and jewelry, leather, shrimp, and carpets are under severe stress because the U.S. accounts for 30–60 percent or more of their global exports.

According to GTRI estimates, if the 50 percent tariffs remain through the end of FY 2026, India could lose $30–35 billion in U.S. exports — a major blow considering the US accounts for nearly 20 percent of India’s goods exports.

Srivastava also suggested that as industry groups are pressing the Indian Government for immediate support, suggested measures like interest rate subsidies under the interest equalization scheme, faster duty remission under export promotion schemes and liquidity assistance to prevent a wave of factory closures. While the government has cut GST rates on a number of products to boost consumption, export specific measures are yet to be announced. Without quick relief, the prolonged tariff wall could lead to job losses and weaken its overall trade performance heading into 2026, he added.

The imposition of steep tariffs by the US has positioned India among the most heavily tariffed nations globally, significantly eroding its competitiveness across major export categories. Following the US government’s announcement of a 25% reciprocal tariff on Indian imports effective August 7, 2025, an additional 25% penalty tariff was levied on August 27, 2025. The cumulative 50% tariff burden—substantially higher than that faced by exporters from countries like China, Vietnam, Bangladesh, and Japan—has placed Indian exporters at a sharp disadvantage in global trade.