Exports See Healthy Growth In First Quarter Of FY26, Led By Electronics And Pharma

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: India’s combined exports of merchandise and services for April to June 2025 touched 210.31 billion US dollars, marking a 5.94 per cent rise over the same period last year. Last year during the first quarter, it was at 198.52 billion US dollars.

According to Government data cumulative value of merchandise exports during April-June 2025 was 112.17 billion US dollars, as compared to 110.06 billion US dollars during April-June 2024, registering a positive growth of 1.92 per cent.

Electronic goods emerged as the top performer with exports surging by 46.93 per cent to 4.15 billion US dollars from 2.82 billion US dollars in June 2024. The pharmaceutical sector also showed steady growth, with exports rising by 5.95 per cent to 2.62 billion US dollars.

Engineering goods maintained their lead with a marginal increase of 1.35 per cent, reaching 9.50 billion US dollars. Marine product exports grew by 13.33 per cent, totalling 0.63 billion US dollars, while meat, dairy, and poultry products registered a sharp 19.70 per cent rise, touching 0.37 billion US dollars.

According to Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President, S C Ralhan, this outstanding performance has come despite challenging global conditions marked by geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, and tariff uncertainties,” said Mr Ralhan. “Reaching this record level—up from $198 billion in the same quarter last year—is a powerful testament to the resilience and agility of Indian exporters.

He also highlighted that the narrowing trade deficit and surge in exports, particularly to the US, signal the growing impact of India’s market diversification strategies and its focus on product innovation. “Our exporters are clearly rising to the occasion and delivering, even in an unsettled global trade environment.

To build on this momentum, the FIEO President also suggested a few measures. According to him, there should be continued support to MSMEs through the timely implementation and expansion of the Interest Equalisation Scheme. Besides this, fast-tracking FTAs and BTAs, especially with key markets like the United States, to enhance market access, will enhance exports.

Simplification and full digitisation of trade procedures to reduce costs and improve efficiency, and streamlining e-commerce export processes, addressing operational and procedural hurdles for faster growth, will also support export growth, he added.

Also Read

Exports Growth Remains Flat In June At USD 35.14 Bn; Trade Deficit at USD 18.78 Bn

India Poised to Gain Big as US Tariffs Hit China, Canada, Mexico: NITI Aayog