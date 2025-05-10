Explosions Rock Srinagar Again Moments After India-Pakistan Ceasefire Announcement, CM Omar Abdullah Expresses Shock

Srinagar: Just an hour after Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri officially announced a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, a series of explosions were reported across Srinagar, throwing the city into absolute chaos. Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah took to social media to express his shock, tweeting, "What the hell just happened to the ceasefire? Explosions heard across Srinagar!!!"

"This is no ceasefire. The air defence units in the middle of Srinagar just opened up," Abdullah shared in another tweet.

Chaos was witnessed on Srinagar roads after the sudden blasts, leaving residents in a state of panic. While loud sounds echoed throughout the city, the nature and origin of the explosions are yet to be ascertained.

The ceasefire, mediated by the United States, was intended to halt hostilities between the two nuclear-nations following days of escalating tensions. However, what has unfolded again in Srinagar has raised serious concerns about the fragility of the agreement and the potential for further unrest.

Meanwhile in Punjab, Amritsar DC issued an advisory amid reports of ceasefire violations. "Dear citizens, since there are reports of ceasefire violations, we will remain on alert today. We will observe blackout if and when needed. I advise all to kindly be prepared for enforcement of blackout if the need arises and be at home/indoors. Please do not indulge in bursting of fire crackers. We have done this drill several times so please don't panic. This is by way of abundant caution," the official stated.