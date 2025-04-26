Explosion Rocks Kerala BJP Vice President Sobha Surendran's Neighbourhood In Thrissur

Thrissur: An explosion rocked the neighbourhood of Sobha Surendran, vice-president of Kerala BJP, in Thrissur at 10:43 pm on Friday. Police said unidentified persons hurled the explosives at the neighbourhood of Surendran, and it is suspected that the assailants might have missed their target. Residents in the locality said the explosion was deafening.

Thrissur Police Commissioner Ilango R has ordered an immediate enquiry into the incident, and police teams are conducting checks, raids at different places, along with the vetting of CCTV footage in the vicinity. Locals informed the police that a suspicious vehicle was seen in the area at the time of the occurrence.

Reacting strongly to the incident, Surendran demanded that the culprits be identified and meted out stringent punishment.

"The incident happened around 10:43 pm on Friday. A loud explosion was heard from the road. We don't yet know what vehicle the attackers used. It's a busy road with a heavy flow of traffic. Whoever did this, the police must find them," she said.

She further said the purpose of such an attack must be investigated, and the perpetrators must be identified and brought to justice. The family living in the house which was hit by the bombers reportedly has no political affiliations. Surendran alleged that the explosion was planned. "When such an explosion occurs right under the police's nose, they must find out the truth," she added.

So far, no case has been registered, and Srendran accused the police of deliberate inaction, claiming that the delay in filing an FIR indicates a possible conspiracy involving the police.

BJP district president Justin Jacob said locals are petrified after the explosion, as splinters can be found in the vicinity of the target. "The party is taking the incident seriously, and the police investigation must unvelied the truth," he added.