ETV Bharat / bharat

JK: Two Indian Army Soldiers Killed in Suspected IED Blast During Patrol

The powerful explosion took place in the Bhattal area when the soldiers were conducting a routine patrol along the border fence.

Explosion neare LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.
Explosion neare LoC in Jammu and Kashmir. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 11, 2025, 5:57 PM IST

Updated : Feb 11, 2025, 6:51 PM IST

Jammu: Two soldiers of the Indian Army were killed in a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) blast during a fence patrol in the Laleali area of Akhnoor sector on Tuesday.

The White Knight Corps in a post on X, confirmed the incident in a social media post, stating that troops are currently dominating the area and conducting search operations to secure the area.

Army said that The blast occurred on Tuesday, while the soldiers were conducting a routine patrol along the border fence and identified the incident as a “suspected IED attack”. The Army paid tribute to the fallen soldiers, calling their sacrifice “supreme” and “gallant.”

“Own troops are actively dominating the area, and search operations are underway to ensure no further threats remain,” the White Knight Corps stated in its post on X (formerly Twitter).

The entire area at the blast site was cordoned off.

Jammu: Two soldiers of the Indian Army were killed in a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) blast during a fence patrol in the Laleali area of Akhnoor sector on Tuesday.

The White Knight Corps in a post on X, confirmed the incident in a social media post, stating that troops are currently dominating the area and conducting search operations to secure the area.

Army said that The blast occurred on Tuesday, while the soldiers were conducting a routine patrol along the border fence and identified the incident as a “suspected IED attack”. The Army paid tribute to the fallen soldiers, calling their sacrifice “supreme” and “gallant.”

“Own troops are actively dominating the area, and search operations are underway to ensure no further threats remain,” the White Knight Corps stated in its post on X (formerly Twitter).

The entire area at the blast site was cordoned off.

Last Updated : Feb 11, 2025, 6:51 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JAMMULOCSOLDIERSEXPLOSION

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Disko Valley In Ladakh Where Bikers Explore Adventure & Artists Colourfully Sculpt The Land

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.