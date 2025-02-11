ETV Bharat / bharat

JK: Two Indian Army Soldiers Killed in Suspected IED Blast During Patrol

Jammu: Two soldiers of the Indian Army were killed in a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) blast during a fence patrol in the Laleali area of Akhnoor sector on Tuesday.

The White Knight Corps in a post on X, confirmed the incident in a social media post, stating that troops are currently dominating the area and conducting search operations to secure the area.