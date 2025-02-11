JK: Two Indian Army Soldiers Killed in Suspected IED Blast During Patrol

Jammu: Two soldiers of the Indian Army were killed in a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) blast during a fence patrol in the Laleali area of Akhnoor sector on Tuesday.
The White Knight Corps in a post on X, confirmed the incident in a social media post, stating that troops are currently dominating the area and conducting search operations to secure the area.
Army said that The blast occurred on Tuesday, while the soldiers were conducting a routine patrol along the border fence and identified the incident as a “suspected IED attack”. The Army paid tribute to the fallen soldiers, calling their sacrifice “supreme” and “gallant.”
“Own troops are actively dominating the area, and search operations are underway to ensure no further threats remain,” the White Knight Corps stated in its post on X (formerly Twitter).
The entire area at the blast site was cordoned off.