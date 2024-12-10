Explosion Near Gurugram Club Raises Suspicion On Bishnoi Gang's Hand

Gurugram: Twin blasts outside a club here on Tuesday morning raised suspicion of the involvement of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The area was covered in a thick cloud of smoke and locals panicked following the explosion that was recorded in the CCTV cameras installed around the place, footage of which went viral.

Sources said the bombs were hurled at the club in which the signboard and a parked scooter were burnt. The sound of the blast echoed far away.

A person, identified as Sachin of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested with bombs and weapons. According to the information, the club owner received constant threats. Sources said the Lawrence Bishnoi gang is suspected to be involved in this incident. The bomb disposal team of Gurugram Police and an NIA team have also reached the spot for inspection.

Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini said the youth who threw bombs was inebriated and the matter is under investigation. The country will benefit from the three new criminal laws.

Earlier on November 26 blasts took place outside two clubs in Chandigarh in which the glass and doors outside the club were shattered. Later the responsibility for the blast was taken by Goldie Brar and Rohit Godara, associates of Bishnoi. Two youths were arrested from Hisar during an encounter with police on the trail of the case. The patterns of the duo incidents are eerily similar.

During interrogation, the accused of the Chandigarh blast revealed many shocking information. He said after the blast in Chandigarh they had plans for similar incidents in Gurugram, planning for which was made by the Bishnoi gang. Bishnoi's henchman Randeep Malik, living in the US, made accused Vinay talk to gangster Goldie Brar over the phone. The accused had taken advance payment from the gangster for this work. The gangsters had threatened the pub owners of Gurugram with blasts similar to Chandigarh. The accused, Vinay and Ajit, had two to three bombs left which they handed to other henchmen.