Exploring The Legacy Of Female Chief Ministers As Atishi Set To Become Delhi's Next CM

Hyderabad: As Atishi prepares to take over the reins as Delhi's next Chief Minister, it's worth reflecting on the remarkable women, who have previously served as Chief Ministers across the country. Till date, the country has seen 16 women leaders rise to this position in 12 of its 28 states. Notably, Sheila Dikshit held the office for the longest time, while Janaki Ramachandran had the briefest tenure.
1 Sucheta Kriplani (Uttar Pradesh)
Party: Indian National Congress
Tenure: October 1963 – March 1967
Sucheta Kriplani became the country's first woman Chief Minister leading Uttar Pradesh during her term.
2 Nandini Satpathy (Odisha)
Party: Indian National Congress
Tenure: June 1972 – March 1973; March 1974 – December 1976
The first and only woman to serve as the Chief Minister of Odisha.
3 Sashikala Kakodkar (Goa)
Party: Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party
Tenure: August 1973 – April 1979
Goa’s first and only woman Chief Minister.
4 Syeda Anwara Taimur (Assam)
Party: Indian National Congress
Tenure: December 1980 – June 1981
The only woman to have served as Assam’s Chief Minister.
5 Janaki Ramachandran (Tamil Nadu)
Party: All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
Tenure: 7 January 1988 – 30 January 1988
Tamil Nadu's first woman Chief Minister, with the shortest tenure on record.
6 J Jayalalithaa (Tamil Nadu)
Party: All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
Tenure: June 1991 – May 1996; May 2001 – September 2001; March 2002 – May 2006; May 2011 – September 2014; May 2015 – 2016
Jayalalithaa served as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu five times.
7 Mayawati (Uttar Pradesh)
Party: Bahujan Samaj Party
Tenure: June 1995 – October 1995; March 1997 – September 1997; May 2002 – August 2003; May 2007 – March 2012
Mayawati was India's first Dalit woman Chief Minister.
8 Rajinder Kaur Bhattal (Punjab)
Party: Indian National Congress
Tenure: January 1996 – February 1997
Punjab’s first and only woman Chief Minister.
9 Rabri Devi (Bihar)
Party: Rashtriya Janata Dal
Tenure: July 1997 – February 1999; March 1999 – March 2000; March 2000 – March 2005
The first woman to hold the Chief Minister position in Bihar.
10 Sushma Swaraj (Delhi)
Party: Bharatiya Janata Party
Tenure: October 1998 – December 1998
Delhi’s first woman Chief Minister.
11 Sheila Dikshit (Delhi)
Party: Indian National Congress
Tenure: December 1998 – December 2013
Dikshit served as Delhi’s longest-serving Chief Minister, with a 15-year tenure.
12 Uma Bharti (Madhya Pradesh)
Party: Bharatiya Janata Party
Tenure: December 2003 – August 2004
Madhya Pradesh’s first woman Chief Minister.
13 Vasundhara Raje (Rajasthan)
Party: Bharatiya Janata Party
Tenure: December 2003 – December 2008 (1st term); December 2013 – 2018
The first woman to serve as Rajasthan’s Chief Minister.
14 Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal)
Party: All India Trinamool Congress
Tenure: May 2011 – Present
Currently serving her third term as West Bengal’s Chief Minister.
15 Anandiben Patel (Gujarat)
Party: Bharatiya Janata Party
Tenure: May 2014 – August 2016
Gujarat’s first woman Chief Minister.
16 Mehbooba Mufti (Jammu and Kashmir)
Party: People’s Democratic Party
Tenure: April 2016 – June 2018
The first woman Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.
These women have each left a lasting impact on their respective states and the nation, shaping the country's political landscape in unique ways.