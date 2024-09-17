ETV Bharat / bharat

Exploring The Legacy Of Female Chief Ministers As Atishi Set To Become Delhi's Next CM

By ETV Bharat English Team

With Atishi set to become Delhi's next Chief Minister, let us look back at the women, who have held this office across the country. Till date, 16 women have served as Chief Ministers in 12 of the 28 states. Notably, Sheila Dikshit had the longest tenure, whereas Janaki Ramachandran's time in office was the briefest.

As Atishi prepares to take over the reins as Delhi's next Chief Minister, it's worth reflecting on the remarkable women, who have previously served as Chief Ministers across the country.
(Clockwise) Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit (Congress), Delhi CM Sushma Swaraj (BJP), Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa (AIADMK), West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (TMC) and AAP's Atishi, who is set to become Delhi's Next CM (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: As Atishi prepares to take over the reins as Delhi's next Chief Minister, it's worth reflecting on the remarkable women, who have previously served as Chief Ministers across the country. Till date, the country has seen 16 women leaders rise to this position in 12 of its 28 states. Notably, Sheila Dikshit held the office for the longest time, while Janaki Ramachandran had the briefest tenure.

1 Sucheta Kriplani (Uttar Pradesh)

Party: Indian National Congress

Tenure: October 1963 – March 1967

Sucheta Kriplani became the country's first woman Chief Minister leading Uttar Pradesh during her term.

2 Nandini Satpathy (Odisha)

Party: Indian National Congress

Tenure: June 1972 – March 1973; March 1974 – December 1976

The first and only woman to serve as the Chief Minister of Odisha.

3 Sashikala Kakodkar (Goa)

Party: Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party

Tenure: August 1973 – April 1979

Goa’s first and only woman Chief Minister.

4 Syeda Anwara Taimur (Assam)

Party: Indian National Congress

Tenure: December 1980 – June 1981

The only woman to have served as Assam’s Chief Minister.

5 Janaki Ramachandran (Tamil Nadu)

Party: All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Tenure: 7 January 1988 – 30 January 1988

Tamil Nadu's first woman Chief Minister, with the shortest tenure on record.

6 J Jayalalithaa (Tamil Nadu)

Party: All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Tenure: June 1991 – May 1996; May 2001 – September 2001; March 2002 – May 2006; May 2011 – September 2014; May 2015 – 2016

Jayalalithaa served as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu five times.

7 Mayawati (Uttar Pradesh)

Party: Bahujan Samaj Party

Tenure: June 1995 – October 1995; March 1997 – September 1997; May 2002 – August 2003; May 2007 – March 2012

Mayawati was India's first Dalit woman Chief Minister.

8 Rajinder Kaur Bhattal (Punjab)

Party: Indian National Congress

Tenure: January 1996 – February 1997

Punjab’s first and only woman Chief Minister.

9 Rabri Devi (Bihar)

Party: Rashtriya Janata Dal

Tenure: July 1997 – February 1999; March 1999 – March 2000; March 2000 – March 2005

The first woman to hold the Chief Minister position in Bihar.

10 Sushma Swaraj (Delhi)

Party: Bharatiya Janata Party

Tenure: October 1998 – December 1998

Delhi’s first woman Chief Minister.

11 Sheila Dikshit (Delhi)

Party: Indian National Congress

Tenure: December 1998 – December 2013

Dikshit served as Delhi’s longest-serving Chief Minister, with a 15-year tenure.

12 Uma Bharti (Madhya Pradesh)

Party: Bharatiya Janata Party

Tenure: December 2003 – August 2004

Madhya Pradesh’s first woman Chief Minister.

13 Vasundhara Raje (Rajasthan)

Party: Bharatiya Janata Party

Tenure: December 2003 – December 2008 (1st term); December 2013 – 2018

The first woman to serve as Rajasthan’s Chief Minister.

14 Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal)

Party: All India Trinamool Congress

Tenure: May 2011 – Present

Currently serving her third term as West Bengal’s Chief Minister.

15 Anandiben Patel (Gujarat)

Party: Bharatiya Janata Party

Tenure: May 2014 – August 2016

Gujarat’s first woman Chief Minister.

16 Mehbooba Mufti (Jammu and Kashmir)

Party: People’s Democratic Party

Tenure: April 2016 – June 2018

The first woman Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

These women have each left a lasting impact on their respective states and the nation, shaping the country's political landscape in unique ways.

