Exploring The Legacy Of Female Chief Ministers As Atishi Set To Become Delhi's Next CM

(Clockwise) Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit (Congress), Delhi CM Sushma Swaraj (BJP), Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa (AIADMK), West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (TMC) and AAP's Atishi, who is set to become Delhi's Next CM ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: As Atishi prepares to take over the reins as Delhi's next Chief Minister, it's worth reflecting on the remarkable women, who have previously served as Chief Ministers across the country. Till date, the country has seen 16 women leaders rise to this position in 12 of its 28 states. Notably, Sheila Dikshit held the office for the longest time, while Janaki Ramachandran had the briefest tenure.

1 Sucheta Kriplani (Uttar Pradesh)

Party: Indian National Congress

Tenure: October 1963 – March 1967

Sucheta Kriplani became the country's first woman Chief Minister leading Uttar Pradesh during her term.

2 Nandini Satpathy (Odisha)

Party: Indian National Congress

Tenure: June 1972 – March 1973; March 1974 – December 1976

The first and only woman to serve as the Chief Minister of Odisha.

3 Sashikala Kakodkar (Goa)

Party: Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party

Tenure: August 1973 – April 1979

Goa’s first and only woman Chief Minister.

4 Syeda Anwara Taimur (Assam)

Party: Indian National Congress

Tenure: December 1980 – June 1981

The only woman to have served as Assam’s Chief Minister.

5 Janaki Ramachandran (Tamil Nadu)

Party: All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Tenure: 7 January 1988 – 30 January 1988

Tamil Nadu's first woman Chief Minister, with the shortest tenure on record.

6 J Jayalalithaa (Tamil Nadu)

Party: All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Tenure: June 1991 – May 1996; May 2001 – September 2001; March 2002 – May 2006; May 2011 – September 2014; May 2015 – 2016

Jayalalithaa served as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu five times.

7 Mayawati (Uttar Pradesh)

Party: Bahujan Samaj Party

Tenure: June 1995 – October 1995; March 1997 – September 1997; May 2002 – August 2003; May 2007 – March 2012

Mayawati was India's first Dalit woman Chief Minister.

8 Rajinder Kaur Bhattal (Punjab)

Party: Indian National Congress

Tenure: January 1996 – February 1997

Punjab’s first and only woman Chief Minister.