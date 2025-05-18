Explorer Finds Huge Skeleton, Man-Made Relics In Pithoragarh Cave

By Pradeep Mehra

Berinag: A mysterious cave has been discovered at Bhumka village in Selipakh gram-panchayat, about 110 km from Pithoragarh town and 20 km from Berinag, Uttarakhand. Explorer Tarun Mehra of Chaukori entered the cave and uncovered a huge human-like skull and a thigh bone nearly two feet long, along with several man-made structures.

According to cave explorer Tarun Mehra, there is a huge, mysterious and terrifying natural sinkhole. This place is not just a geological structure. Rather, it contains a living folklore, adventure, fear, history and possibilities. Tarun said that this entire area has a geographical structure of limestone. Limestone mountains, rocky slopes and naturally formed caves are its identity.

The speciality of limestone is that it gets eroded slowly due to water, which creates structures like caves, tunnels and sinkholes. Bhumka Wap is also one such sinkhole, which was small earlier, but has become so huge over time that now it descends straight to a depth of about 60 feet, then goes inside up to 200 feet in the form of a slope.

Sinkhole, a mystery

Tarun Mehra said that about its mystery and local folklore, the local people have been considering this pit as a haunted place for decades. If the elders are to be believed, Bhramrakshas once lived here, who used to drag people into the pit and eat them. Many had seen huge iron chains in it, with which people were tied.

This cave is near the ancient Silk Route

A woman has also claimed to have seen these chains in her childhood. Even once a goat had fallen in it, which the villagers pulled out with a rope and noose after many hours of hard work. This cave lies close to the old Silk Route, linking its history to that ancient trade corridor.

It is believed that this area must have been used for movement by traders, soldiers or sages. It is possible that structures like Bhumka (sink hole) were emergency hiding places or punishment places. Apart from this, many other caves nearby are still untouched. This place is very important from the point of view of archaeology and geology.

Scientific investigation can reveal many mysteries

Scientific investigation of the huge human skull, iron chain and bones found here can reveal many mysteries of the past. This place can be helpful in the development of Himalayan geology, sinkhole structures and human civilisation. Bhumka Vap of Selipakh village is not only a mystery, but it is also an opportunity, Tarun said.

This is an opportunity to understand history, feel the thrill and strengthen the economy of the village. If it is developed in the right direction, then this place can become famous not only nationally, but also internationally in the future. It may be noted that Tarun has discovered more than two dozen caves in different areas of the Pithoragarh district.

Mystery of the human skeleton and the giant skull

The explorer found broken bones and other human remains inside the sinkhole, including an unusually large skull and a thigh bone nearly two feet long. Some speculate these could belong to an exceptionally tall individual, similar to the oversized skeleton once reported at Roopkund Lake.

Possibilities of adventure tourism

"It is not easy to descend into this cave. One can descend only with the help of ropes and climbing equipment. Climbing the rocks is also impossible. Therefore, on one hand, this place can become an ideal destination for adventure lovers, while on the other hand, it needs to be made safe and organised," Tarun Mehra stated.

Tarun Mehra further stated, "Local youth can be trained and prepared as 'caving guides'. The world-famous Patal Bhuvaneshwar is also located at a distance of about 5 kilometres from this cave. It is necessary to clean this place, make it safe and convert it into a scientific structure. Lighting system, safety barriers, information boards and emergency services should be established in it. Also, efforts should be made to get it recognised by UNESCO or other conservation institutions."

Read more: Baduli Khurung, Assam’s Mysterious Bat Cave All Set To Celebrate A 25-Year-Old Tradition