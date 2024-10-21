Explainer: Z-Morh Tunnel And Its Strategic Importance In Jammu And Kashmir

Srinagar: The Z-Morh Tunnel on the Srinagar-Sonamarg highway has gained attention following a militant attack in Gagangeer area of Ganderbal on Sunday evening that resulted in the deaths of seven individuals including a doctor from central Kashmir's Budgam. This tragic event is significant as it marks the first instance of militants targeting a major infrastructure project in Jammu and Kashmir.

ETV Bharat brings you an explainer why the tunnel holds strategic importance.



Strategic Infrastructure

The Z-Morh Tunnel spans 6.4 kilometers, linking the popular tourist destination of Sonamarg with Kangan town in the Ganderbal district of central Kashmir. Named after the Z-shaped road segment where it is constructed, the tunnel offers all-weather connectivity to Sonamarg, a region that typically becomes inaccessible during winter due to heavy snowfall and avalanches.

Situated at an altitude exceeding 8,500 feet, this project is crucial for ensuring year-round access to Sonamarg, part of the Srinagar-Leh highway that connects the Kashmir Valley with Ladakh. The tunnel's all-weather connectivity is essential not only for boosting tourism but also for military operations. It will notably enhance accessibility for Indian defense forces stationed in Ladakh, particularly in areas near the Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) border and the China-India Line of Actual Control (LAC).



Construction and Timeline

The Z-Morh tunnel project was first conceived by the Border Roads Organisation in 2012 and later handed over to the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL). After a re-tendering process, the construction contract was awarded to APCO Infratech. This private firm is managing the project through a special purpose vehicle, APCO-Shri Amarnathji Tunnel Private Limited. Originally slated for completion by August 2023, the project has faced delays, postponing its inauguration. A soft launch occurred in February 2024, but the official inauguration has been delayed due to the Model Code of Conduct for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections.



Terrorist Attack and Security Response

On Sunday evening, militants targeted a tunnel construction site in the Gund area of Ganderbal, where workers from APCO Infratech were present. The attackers opened fire, resulting in the deaths of seven individuals, including Dr. Shahnawaz Dar and six laborers. In response, security forces, including police and army personnel, have cordoned off the area and initiated search operations.

This incident marks the deadliest assault on civilians in the region since the June 9 attack in Reasi, Jammu, where nine pilgrims lost their lives during a terrorist ambush on a bus. Moreover, it is the first reported attack on a critical infrastructure project in the union territory, underscoring the tunnel's strategic significance.



Part of a Larger Project

The Z-Morh tunnel is a crucial component of the extensive Zojila tunnel project designed to ensure all-weather access from Srinagar to Ladakh. Currently under construction at an elevation of around 12,000 feet, the Zojila tunnel will link Sonamarg with Drass in Ladakh and is projected for completion by December 2026. Once operational, this tunnel will be vital for military access to the Ladakh region, especially in winter when traditional routes are obstructed by snow.



Tourism and Economic Impact

The Z-Morh tunnel is expected to boost tourism in Sonamarg, a renowned destination in Kashmir. Its construction will enable year-round accessibility, addressing the current winter inaccessibility caused by heavy snowfall. The tunnel's opening is anticipated to create new opportunities for local businesses, significantly benefiting the region's economy. Additionally, featuring an Intelligent Traffic Management System and a dedicated escape route, the tunnel will improve travel safety and efficiency, further contributing to regional infrastructure development.