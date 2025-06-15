Why Did Air India’s Dreamliner Crash? Retired Wing Commander And Aeronautical Engineer Explain

Ambala/Chandigarh: After the Air India flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, to London crashed, many are wondering what caused the accident and led to so many untimely deaths. This was a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, a model that had never crashed before.

In the wake of the shocking plane crash in Ahmedabad, ETV Bharat spoke to retired Wing Commander SD Vij of the Indian Air Force and Professor Tejinder Kumar Jindal, an aeronautical engineer from the Aerospace Department of Punjab Engineering College, to understand the possible causes of the accident.

AI-171 crashed in a few seconds

On the afternoon of June 12, Air India flight AI-171 took off from Ahmedabad Airport, but instead of moving towards its destination, it slid in the air and crashed into a building in a few seconds. Since then, everyone wants to know why this plane suddenly crashed as soon as it took off. The team of ETV Bharat has tried to find answers by talking to experts.

The pilot is the first to know

ETV Bharat had an exclusive conversation with Tejinder Kumar Jindal, Professor and Aeronautical Engineer of the Aerospace Department of Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh, and asked all the questions about the plane crash in detail. He said that the pilot is the first to know about the fault in the plane. The pilot then contacts ATC and tells them that this problem has occurred. If you can make any arrangement, then do it.

The pilot gave a Mayday call

At the time of the Ahmedabad plane crash, the pilot was under immense pressure and issued a Mayday call, reporting a loss of thrust. This indicated a serious engine problem, which the pilot communicated urgently.

'Both engines of the plane failed'

He explained that the plane’s engines are mounted under the wings, and there are two engines. Even if one engine fails, the aircraft can continue flying in an emergency using the other engine and reach a safe distance before landing. In this case, however, it appears that both engines may have failed.

The pilot's action was not visible

He said, “From what I saw, I think the crash happened because the pilot lost control of the plane. In the 10–15 second video showing the last moments, the pilot doesn’t seem to do anything. But it’s hard to believe he didn’t try to save the plane. This means he probably had no control at that time, and that’s why the plane crashed while going down.”

All conversations are recorded in the black box

Tejinder Kumar Jindal said that Australian scientist Dr David Warren invented the black box in the 1950s. There is a black box inside the plane which has a cockpit voice recorder. The conversation between the pilot and co-pilot is also recorded in it. Instrument noise, cabin sounds, everything is captured. What the pilot is talking to the ATC, all that is also recorded in it. Secondly, it has a flight data recorder. All the parameters of the flight are continuously recorded in it.

The important role of the black box

The black box plays the most important role in the investigation of plane accidents. The black box is made in such a way that no matter how dangerous the crash is, it remains safe, and then the investigation reveals the cause of the accident and helps in preventing future accidents. The data of the black box tells whether the pilot's mistake was behind the accident, or some technical fault, or weather was the reason for it, or any external problem, like a bird hit.

25 hours of data in the black box

He said that 40 years ago, the black box used to have a half-hour tape which kept rotating continuously. After 30 minutes, it used to started recording again. We had data for only 30 minutes then. Now solid state devices have come, so they store data for 25 hours, which includes all parameters from engine to altitude.

How much time does it take for the black box data to arrive?

Tejinder Kumar Jindal said that the black box has been recovered and the report is being prepared. If the black box is in good condition, it takes about 25 to 30 days to analyse the data and prepare an initial report. However, the complete report can take one to two years because it contains a lot of information. Different tools are used, and the entire incident has to be recreated for a full investigation.

Boeing 737 had a problem

He said that when it comes to commercial planes, there are two main companies — Boeing and Airbus. Boeing has two major models. In the Boeing 737 Max, the autopilot system is used to activate automatically. Two accidents happened because of this, as one of the sensors was faulty. The system would switch to autopilot on its own, and the pilot couldn’t control the aircraft properly.

Boeing 787 also had initial problems

The second Boeing 787, which is called the Dreamliner, had a battery problem when it was initially launched, which was later fixed. There were other minor problems, but never a major problem. Safety regulators will have more information about this. But nothing like this has come out in the media.

