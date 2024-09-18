Explainer: How One Nation One Election Is Becoming a Reality in Modi Rule 3.0

Hyderabad: The Modi government 3.0 Cabinet has cleared the Ram Nath Kovind-led panel's report on simultaneous elections in the country. Simultaneous elections are not a new concept as Indian polity has given it a few trials in the past. Simultaneous polls were held in the country in 1951-52, 1957, 1962 and 1967.

In 1970, premature dissolution of Assemblies resulted in the cycle getting increasingly disrupted and, in 1970, Lok Sabha itself was dissolved early. In the post-independence in 1951-52, India started its first election cycle to House of People and State Assemblies simultaneously. It remained as the norm until 1967. However later on due to dissolution of some Legislative Assemblies in 1968 and 1969, a problem was posed to the system of simultaneous elections. In fact, the Lok Sabha was dissolved in December 1970. Since then, elections to the State Assemblies and the Parliament have been held separately.

The idea of ‘One Nation, One Polls’ was proposed in the 1980s where the Election Commission suggested in 1983 that a system should be evolved so that elections to Lok Sabha and state legislative Assemblies could be held simultaneously. The Justice B P Jeevan Reddy-headed Law Commission said in its 170th Report in May 1999 that “we must go back to the situation where the elections to Lok Sabha and all the Legislative Assemblies are held at once”.

Vajpayee Initiated the Issue:

In 2003, then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee took up the issue with Congress president Sonia Gandhi. She appeared initially receptive, but the idea did not take off from there. In 2010, BJP leader LK Advani met with then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, and then wrote in his blog: “I found both of them (PM and Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee) receptive to a proposal I have been advocating for quite some time: fixed term legislatures and simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.” He noted that the country witnessed a “mini-general election” every alternate year, and wrote, “This is not good for the health either of our Central and State governments, or of our polity.” The BJP made a promise in its 2014 Lok Sabha election manifesto to develop a method for conducting Assembly and Lok Sabha elections simultaneously.

In December 2015, a parliamentary committee headed by Rajya Sabha member EM Sudarshan Nachiappan also insisted on the implementation of this election system. In a 2015 report titled ‘Feasibility of Holding Simultaneous Elections to the House of People and State Legislative Assemblies’, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice recommended “an alternative and practicable method of holding simultaneous elections. The idea involved holding elections in two phases, halfway into the term of Lok Sabha and at the end of the Lok Sabha term for the rest. In lieu of the same the Niti Aayog prepared a working paper on the subject in the following January 2017.

Constitutional Requirement Needed:

In April 2018, another working paper by the Law Commission of India stated that at least “five Constitutional recommendations” is necessary in order to reintroduce this system. However, till date a final decision on holding simultaneous elections is yet to be taken.

Sunil Arora also said in 2019, that the EC would be supportive of the idea. “Yes, we would also prefer it. And this is not a bureaucratic statement, just saying we agree in principle, etc.,” Arora said. He added that simultaneous elections are “a very desirable goal, but for that, political systems of the country will have to take steps to align the life of a state Assembly with the life of Parliament”.

In June 2019, the government had invited 40 political parties to discuss ‘one nation, one election’. After the meeting, Defence minister Rajnath Singh stated that only 21 parties attended and three other parties sent their views.

In 2020, while addressing the concluding session of the All India presiding officers conference, PM Modi again pitched for simultaneous polls across the nation and one voters' list. In 2022, the then Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra said the EC is fully prepared and capable of conducting simultaneous elections.

Subsequent Steps Taken by Modi Government:

01.09.2023: The government has formed a committee headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind to explore the possibility of 'One Nation One Election' that aims for holding of general and state elections simultaneously.

14.03.2024: Ram Nath Kovind panel submitted report on 'one nation, one poll' to President Droupadi Murmu.

15.08.2024: During his Independence Day speech, PM Modi urged people to come together for One Nation One Election legislation, calling it "need of the hour". Modi said that frequent polls were creating hurdles in the country's progress.

Law Commission's Take on One Nation One Election:

In 1999, during the then Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, the Law Commission submitted a report on this issue. The commission said in it recommendations that if the opposition comes with a no-confidence motion against a government, then at the same time it should also be sure to make a motion of confidence in favor of another alternative government.

In 2015, the Parliamentary Committee on Law and Justice recommended to hold elections simultaneously.

In 2018, the Law Commission also convened an all-party meeting on this issue in which some political parties supported this system and some opposed. Some political parties remained neutral on the subject.

In December 2022, the 22nd Law Commission of India formulated a set of six questions for the national political parties, bureaucrats, academicians, experts, etc on the feasibility of conducting simultaneous elections in the country. The final report of the commission is still awaited.

PM Narendra Modi's special interest:

In 2016, PM Narendra Modi proposed the idea of bringing back this concept and reintroduce it to Indian Polity.

In January 2017, while addressing an event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about conducting a feasibility study of one country one election. This need was also reiterated three months later in a meeting of state chief ministers with NITI Aayog.

In June 2019, chairing an all-party meeting on the eve of the first session of the new Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited heads of all parties to a meeting to discuss the “one nation, one election” issue and other important matters. Majority of the opposition parties skip the meeting: A large section of opposition leaders have decided to give Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s all-party meeting to discuss his proposal for simultaneous national and state elections on Wednesday a miss. Among those who kept away from the meeting are West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav and Dravida Munnetra Kazhgam’s (DMK) M.K. Stalin. The Congress and NCP also kept off.

In November, 2020, he raised the pitch for “One Nation, One Election” by saying that it is the need of the country. “Elections are held at different places every few months and it hampers the developmental work and all of you know about it,” he said.

In January 2022, he raised the issue of “one nation, one election” again on National Voters’ Day saying that the continuous cycle of election results in politics being seen in everything while development suffers. The following are the constitutional Amendments needed for simultaneous elections.

Article 83 which deals with the duration of Houses of Parliament.

Article 85 deals dissolution of Lok Sabha by the President.

Article 172 related to duration of state legislatures.

Article 174 related to dissolution of state assemblies.

Article 356 President’s Rule in the state.

Article 324 – Powers of the Election Commission.

The Representation of People Act, 1951 would have to be amended to build in provisions for stability of tenure for both parliament and assemblies.

Countries Conducting Simultaneous Elections:

Sweden stands as a prime example of harmonised elections. In the Scandinavian nation, county and municipal council elections align seamlessly with the general elections (Riksdag elections), taking place every four years. The electoral system employs proportional representation, where parties secure seats in proportion to their vote share.

South Africa employs a synchronised election system. National assembly, municipal council, and provincial legislative elections occur simultaneously every five years. Embracing a 'party-list proportional representation,' the nation allocates seats based on parties' vote percentages. The National Assembly consists of 400 seats, while Provincial Legislatures adapt seat counts based on population distribution among nine provinces.

Indonesia, in 2019, amended its constitution to synchronise legislative and presidential elections every five years. Following a number of provisions being deemed unconstitutional, Indonesia made amendments to its constitutions that resulted in legislative and presidential elections now taking place every five years.

Belgium's Federal Parliament elections coincide with European Parliament elections, both held every five years. This coordinated approach ensures a unified electoral process, promoting voter engagement and administrative efficiency.

In Germany, a similar doctrine is observed in its Constitution that came into effect in 1949. As per the current prevalent system, Germany's Bundestag (Lower House) cannot simply remove its chancellor by confirmation of a no-confidence motion. The opposition must not only disagree with his/her governance but also agree upon a replacement.

In Italy, citizens simultaneously cast their votes for the 630-member lower chamber, known as the Camera dei Deuptati, and the 315 member Senate, known as the Camera del Senato. Philippines, Costa Rica, Bolivia, and Guatemala have embraced simultaneous elections within their presidential systems.

Looking at the American Perspective:

In America, the election day is fixed. After every 4 years, the first Tuesday, falling after the first Monday, in the month of November, is the election date. This applies to the office of the President and Vice President of the United States of America. Like, the days for holding elections for the House of Representatives, and the Senate are also fixed. This is done between the 2nd and the 8th of November. This has been fixed statutorily, i.e. it has been fixed by a law.

In India, such a concept is not possible because of the Parliamentary form of government. Thus, one solution that can be put forward is India adopting a Presidential form of Government

Merits of Simultaneous Elections:

Costly Elections:

When the first elections to the Lok Sabha took place in 1951-52, 53 parties contested the elections, around 1874 candidates participated and poll expenses were 11 crore. According to the Private think tank the centre for Media studies (CMS) claimed that Rs 60,000 crores were spent on the 2019 Lok Sabha elections making it the most expensive elections in India's Election history. Estimating that Rs 700 per vote was spent in the 2019 elections, it said that on an average, nearly Rs 100 crore has been spent per seat this time.

The central government had spent about ₹ 4,000 crore in 2018-19 on procurement of EVMs for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The 2009 Lok Sabha elections had cost the exchequer about Rs 1,115 crore, and the 2014 elections, about Rs 3,870 crore, according to a NITI Aayog report. The Law Commission of India estimated the cost of buying enough EVMs would be to the tune of Rs 4,500 crore “ in the long run, this cost will even out, say those pro-ONE NATION ONE ELECTION (On a different note the 2019 election spending is roughly $8.5 billion. The combined presidential and Congressional election in the US in 2016 was $6.5 billion.)

Time Saving: Conducting elections throughout the year is a mammoth, complex and time-consuming activity. Thus, the Election Commission of India requires assistance of a significant number of polling officials as well as armed forces to ensure smooth, peaceful and impartial polls. One-time election will also save a lot of time along with money. Also, the security forces will be used for better internal purposes.

Efficiency of Governance: If elections are not conducted annually then the government need not to woo general public through lucrative schemes and make caste and religion based programmes. Even State and Central Government will not prepare lucrative budget every year and they can take tough decisions for the actual betterment of the economy.

Voter turnout will increase - A single election exercise will be less cumbersome. Voter turnout will increase and it will be an added icing on the cake if results are not effected from any elections took place few month before . People will vote with great enthusiasm if elections were organized in such a manner. When we accept that we have to hold elections simultaneously once in 5 years, then this would not be a festival, but it would be a grand festival, or a “Maha Utsav”. The entire administrative machinery of the Election Commission of India, the paramilitary forces, civilians, administrative officials, besides the political parties and candidates would have to be geared up for this mammoth exercise after a gap of 5 years. Besides the coherence in the electoral process, this would bring about governance, and the voters can judge the policies and programmes of the governments-both at the State level and at the Central level.

Help curb black money and corruption-Once the elections are held, it will help curb black money and corruption. Because black money is used openly during elections. Help to maintain social unity and peace -Repeated elections give politicians and parties a chance to disrupt social unity and peace. An atmosphere of needless tension is created.

One time electoral duty: By holding elections together, there will be no need to repeatedly put government employees and security forces on electoral duty. With this, they will be able to complete their work properly.

Argument Against One Nation, One Election:

Against Spirit of Democracy: Critics also say that forcing simultaneous elections is against democracy because trying to force an artificial cycle of elections and restricting the choice for voters is not correct.

Spending : Spending of money in a single election will not be stopped. According to the Law Commission, if the 2019 elections were conducted through this system, it would have required Rs 4500 crore to buy a new EVM. In order to conduct all elections simultaneously for the second time in 2024, it would cost Rs 1751.17 crore to replace the old EVM (15 years lifetime). 2017.93 crore in 2029 and in the fourth election i.e. 2034, this expenditure will be Rs 13981.58 crore.

What will happen if the government falls: The Constitution does not have a fixed tenure of the Lok Sabha or the state legislatures. Extending the term of the Lok Sabha or the legislatures is not constitutional. What if a government falls prematurely? 7 out of 16 Lok Sabha have been dissolved ahead of time.

Article 356.-The Central Government has the right to dissolve the State Governments under Article 356. Notwithstanding this right, elections cannot be held simultaneously.

National vs Regional Issues: Voters can vote on national issues even in assembly elections. Large national parties can benefit from this. Regional parties may suffer losses. Most of the countries where this system is in force have presidential governments.

Regional Parties At Disadvantage: Regional parties are supposed to be at a disadvantage because in simultaneously held elections, voters are reportedly likely to predominantly vote one way, giving the dominant party at the Centre an advantage.

Logistics and Sufficient Manpower demand: There are the logistics including the deployment of security forces and officials in 700,000 polling stations located across geographic and climatic conditions. It would be difficult, but certainly not impossible for the Election Commission of India to hold this exercise once in 5 years. In the recent Lok Sabha elections of 2019, in terms of the number of manning officers, around 2,60,000 / -paramilitary forces were employed by the Government of India.

Besides this, 10,00,000 / -police officers were pressed into service all across States. There were also more than 10,00,000 / -polling booths across the country. Thus, if each polling station is being manned by around 4 people, along with 1 BLO (Booth Level Officer), making it a total of 5 people, we arrive at a figure of around 1 crore people involved in the process of conducting elections ( paramilitary forces, civilians, administrative officers, and others being engaged). So, if you are holding the elections for all the assemblies and the Lok Sabha at one go (once in 5 years), one can save and optimize costs.