Explainer: Key Events Leading To BPSC 70th Exam Protest

Aspirants stage a protest over the alleged paper leak in the 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024, conducted by Bihar Public Service Commission ( PTI )

New Delhi/Patna: The controversy surrounding the 70th Combined Preliminary Exam of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is assuming critical proportions with every passing day. Students have levelled allegations of irregularities in the examination, the poor quality of the question paper, and the similarities between the questions in the exam and model papers from coaching institutes.

They are, therefore, demanding a complete cancellation of the exam and a re-conduct of the examination. Opposition parties such as the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, CPI (M-L), and Jan Suraaj are supporting the students’ demands, slamming the government for jeopardising the future of students.

BPSC has rejected these allegations, calling them "irrational" and has appealed to students to focus on preparing for the main exam.

Key developments so far

The controversy surrounding BPSC's 70th Combined Preliminary Exam, which began on December 6, 2024, continues to be a topic of discussion. The advertisement for this exam was released in September 2024, and 483,000 candidates applied, out of which 325,000 appeared for the exam.

The exam was conducted for 2,031 positions, including 200 SDMs, 136 DSPs, and other gazetted officer posts, making it one of the largest vacancies in recent years. The preliminary exam was held on December 13, 2024, between 12 PM and 2 PM, with candidates answering 150 questions on general knowledge.

Timeline of events

December 6: Students raised concerns about normalisation, accusing BPSC of introducing the practice. BPSC dismissed these allegations, calling them "rumours," stating there were no plans for normalisation.