Explainer: How TRAI’s Digital Connectivity Rating Push Could Redefine India’s Real Estate Landscape

New Delhi: In an important step toward a complete digital transformation of the built environment in India, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has published a draft manual to standardise the rating of real properties for digital connectivity. The TRAI initiative announced on May 13, 2025, through the “Rating of Properties for Digital Connectivity Regulations, 2024” could change how Indians purchase, rent, or invest in real estate by centring the quality of the internet as a main criterion for determining multiple aspects of these transactions.

As TRAI explains, the new rating manual will provide a complete remediation landscape to rate the digital connectivity infrastructure of residential and commercial properties, including parameters to evaluate properties, for example, fibre readiness, mobile networks, in-building solutions, Wi-Fi infrastructure, and overall service performance. The aim is to motivate property owners and developers to invest in maximum robust digital infrastructure, while providing consumers with reliable data for decision making.

Connectivity as a Core Urban Utility

This is an appropriate and necessary move. In the current hyper-connected world we operate in, the availability of digital connectivity has moved from being a mere luxury to being a fundamental utility of government.

“The issue is very significant. Reliable digital connectivity is now a must-have for both work and education, and in overall daily life,” said Anuj Puri, Chairman of ANAROCK Group, in an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat. Rating properties based on their connectivity will help homebuyers and renters make informed decisions. It puts the onus on property owners to upgrade their connectivity infrastructure.”

In fact, this represents a deeper shift in property. That is, with the increasing number of professionals opting for hybrid work and digital-first lifestyles, the demand for positive digital connectivity in properties has strengthened considerably.

What the Draft Manual Proposes

The draft manual introduces a uniform methodology for Digital Connectivity Rating Agencies (DCRAs) to assess and rate properties. It will also act as a reference guide for property managers (PMs) to install or enhance Digital Connectivity Infrastructure (DCI) on their premises.

The framework will ensure that prospective buyers, renters and investors can compare connectivity ratings across different properties before making decisions. TRAI is currently inviting feedback on the draft, with June 2 as the deadline for public comments and June 9 for counter-comments.

TRAI notes that most data consumption in India today happens indoors. However, high-frequency 4G and 5G signals often get attenuated by walls and building materials, making in-building digital infrastructure critical. Recognising this, TRAI had earlier submitted a set of recommendations to the government in February 2023, pushing for digital connectivity to be embedded within the blueprint of future developments.

This draft manual is a continuation of those efforts. It formalises the evaluation process and lays down a pathway for creating a self-sustaining ecosystem where better connectivity becomes an asset, not an afterthought.

Industry Reaction: A Catalyst for Change

Industry experts believe this development will significantly impact how the market perceives property value. “In the immediate future, owners will improve neglected infrastructure to improve future ratings,” said Anuj Puri. “Long-term, improved digital connectivity should be an increasing concern for property valuation firms. It will result in higher demand for well-connected properties. In turn, this will positively influence our overall digital infrastructure standards and boost India’s urban development profile and its economic growth.”