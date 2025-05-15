Explainer: How TRAI’s Digital Connectivity Rating Push Could Redefine India’s Real Estate Landscape

New Delhi: In an important step toward a complete digital transformation of the built environment in India, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has published a draft manual to standardise the rating of real properties for digital connectivity. The TRAI initiative announced on May 13, 2025, through the “Rating of Properties for Digital Connectivity Regulations, 2024” could change how Indians purchase, rent, or invest in real estate by centring the quality of the internet as a main criterion for determining multiple aspects of these transactions.
As TRAI explains, the new rating manual will provide a complete remediation landscape to rate the digital connectivity infrastructure of residential and commercial properties, including parameters to evaluate properties, for example, fibre readiness, mobile networks, in-building solutions, Wi-Fi infrastructure, and overall service performance. The aim is to motivate property owners and developers to invest in maximum robust digital infrastructure, while providing consumers with reliable data for decision making.
Connectivity as a Core Urban Utility
This is an appropriate and necessary move. In the current hyper-connected world we operate in, the availability of digital connectivity has moved from being a mere luxury to being a fundamental utility of government.
“The issue is very significant. Reliable digital connectivity is now a must-have for both work and education, and in overall daily life,” said Anuj Puri, Chairman of ANAROCK Group, in an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat. Rating properties based on their connectivity will help homebuyers and renters make informed decisions. It puts the onus on property owners to upgrade their connectivity infrastructure.”
In fact, this represents a deeper shift in property. That is, with the increasing number of professionals opting for hybrid work and digital-first lifestyles, the demand for positive digital connectivity in properties has strengthened considerably.
What the Draft Manual Proposes
The draft manual introduces a uniform methodology for Digital Connectivity Rating Agencies (DCRAs) to assess and rate properties. It will also act as a reference guide for property managers (PMs) to install or enhance Digital Connectivity Infrastructure (DCI) on their premises.
The framework will ensure that prospective buyers, renters and investors can compare connectivity ratings across different properties before making decisions. TRAI is currently inviting feedback on the draft, with June 2 as the deadline for public comments and June 9 for counter-comments.
TRAI notes that most data consumption in India today happens indoors. However, high-frequency 4G and 5G signals often get attenuated by walls and building materials, making in-building digital infrastructure critical. Recognising this, TRAI had earlier submitted a set of recommendations to the government in February 2023, pushing for digital connectivity to be embedded within the blueprint of future developments.
This draft manual is a continuation of those efforts. It formalises the evaluation process and lays down a pathway for creating a self-sustaining ecosystem where better connectivity becomes an asset, not an afterthought.
Industry Reaction: A Catalyst for Change
Industry experts believe this development will significantly impact how the market perceives property value. “In the immediate future, owners will improve neglected infrastructure to improve future ratings,” said Anuj Puri. “Long-term, improved digital connectivity should be an increasing concern for property valuation firms. It will result in higher demand for well-connected properties. In turn, this will positively influence our overall digital infrastructure standards and boost India’s urban development profile and its economic growth.”
According to Puri, the implications are far-reaching. Real estate buyers, tenants, investors, developers, and even telecom providers will benefit from a standardised rating system. “The rating shows the level of digital connectivity quality that a property has. This allows purchasers and renters to make side-by-side comparisons to available options. Points are awarded for better connectivity, which not only increases property value but also incentivises property owners to invest in better digital infrastructure.”
He also emphasised that the current state of connectivity within buildings is largely sub-optimal. Many developers have traditionally underinvested in telecom infrastructure to cut costs. However, this new rating system could flip the equation, making digital readiness a decisive factor in competitive property markets.
“We will also see a stronger market share coming to developers who do address digital connectivity as an imperative that must be baked into the project design, rather than as a necessary evil and an afterthought,” Puri said.
Boosting India's Digital and Urban Ambitions
India’s digital ambitions cannot be separated from the physical spaces in which people live and work. From telemedicine and online education to e-commerce and financial inclusion, digital services hinge on stable and high-speed internet connectivity. TRAI’s move aligns well with the government's larger goals around smart cities, Digital India, and inclusive urban growth.
The draft regulation also recognises the role of collaborative, multi-stakeholder participation. DCRAs, property managers, developers, and service providers are expected to play an active role in shaping the digital quality of urban India.
By bringing structure, transparency, and consumer choice into the equation, TRAI’s draft manual ensures that digital connectivity is treated with the same importance as water, electricity, and sanitation in property development.
A Call for Feedback
Stakeholders, from real estate developers and brokers to telecom service providers and end-users, have been invited to share their feedback. TRAI has provided a format in Annexure-I of the draft manual, available on its website www.trai.gov.in. Public comments can be submitted until June 2, and counter-comments until June 9, 2025.
This consultation phase is crucial. It offers a chance for industry and civil society to shape how the final rating manual will operate and be enforced. If implemented effectively, it could usher in a new standard where the quality of digital infrastructure becomes a key benchmark in India's real estate market.
TRAI’s digital connectivity rating initiative is not just about improving internet speeds, it's about rethinking how we design, value, and interact with physical spaces in a digital age. As Anuj Puri succinctly put it, “It indicates that the current situation is, on average, sub-optimal. This will worsen if not addressed. But the rating system presents a huge opportunity for better infrastructure, for more informed consumers, and ultimately, for smarter, more connected cities.”
