Explainer | Fuel Switches, RAT Deployment, And Silence from Engines: Inside The Deadly Fall of AI 171

New Delhi: The aerial tragedy on June 12 left the aviation industry in utter shock and sent the flyers and the general public into a tizzy. An Air India flight (AI 171) — a Boeing 787 Dreamliner on its journey from Ahmedabad to London — crashed just after taking off, killing all 249 passengers onboard and 19 in a medical hostel, on which it swoop down, moments before going up in flames. The magnitude of the fatality made it not only the deadliest aviation tragedy in the world in over a decade, but the deadliest aviation incident in Indian civil aviation history.

The preliminary investigation report issued by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) pieced together the series of events leading up to the tragedy, though it does not provide any conclusive findings. The early findings point to a critical systems failure moments after takeoff, but have left as many questions.

It indicates that the ill-fated flight took off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad (India) at 1:35 pm. The aircraft had achieved the correct speed and thrust during the takeoff roll, but it was within moments when things started going wrong. CCTV footage from the airport captured the deployment of the Ram Air Turbine (RAT), a power backup that automatically extends in emergencies when both engines fail.

Meanwhile, a disturbing exchange was recorded by the voice recorder inside the cockpit. One pilot asked the other, "Why did you do the cut off?". "I didn't," replied the other. The conversation referred to the aircraft's two-engine fuel control switches, which had inexplicably flipped from "RUN" to "CUTOFF" almost simultaneously, starving both engines of fuel just after takeoff, leading to the aircraft losing thrust and altitude. One of the pilots issued a desperate "Mayday, Mayday, Mayday" call, seconds before the aircraft crashed into a densely populated neighbourhood near BJ Medical College.

At the time of the crash, the cafeteria in the hostel was full with the presence of at least 35 people. Nineteen of them died in the inferno that followed the impact.

Key Findings from the Preliminary Report

Simultaneous Fuel Switch Shutdown: The most stunning revelation of the report is the almost simultaneous flipping of both fuel control switches from "RUN" to "CUTOFF"— a move that effectively shut off fuel supply to both engines. Investigators confirmed that the switches flipped just seconds apart, right after takeoff, at the point when the aircraft was gaining altitude. Such an event is extremely rare and not consistent with standard aviation procedures. "A pilot would never intentionally turn off the fuel switches while climbing," US aviation expert John Nance noted.

Deployment of the Ram Air Turbine (RAT): CCTV footage indicated that a Ram Air Turbine (RAT) was deployed shortly after takeoff, which occurs when the engines lose all power and there is no ground power source connected. The RAT deployment is automatically initiated following total engine failure. This part of the mechanical sequence supports the argument that the engines lost power almost immediately after the cut-off switches were flipped, and they were then (by definition of the event) on emergency backup power and utilising emergency backup systems.

The flight data recorder, as well as the cockpit voice recorder, which can be referred to collectively as the black boxes (though they are in bright orange), were recovered within four days of the crash. The Enhanced Airborne Flight Recorders (EAFR) provided the last information about the flight. The aircraft moved off the ground clear of any foreign object damage and with all parameters normal, until the fuel cut-off switches were flipped. The engines were intact at the crash site. This means that a structural or catastrophic engine explosion can be ruled out.

The wreakage of the flight being investigated by experts. (ANI)

Expert Analysis: A Rare and Baffling Sequence

According to aviation expert Harsh Vardhan, who has over 10,000 hours of active flying, the incident is as rare as it is perplexing. "There is no foreign object damage. The aircraft took off with proper thrust and speed, so there was no issue. The question is of the few seconds immediately after takeoff, while the report is focusing on the failure of those fuel switches. The flipping of the switching controls from "RUN" to "CUTOFF" is possibly due to a human intervention to do that because both the pilots were experienced, and even the cockpit communication between the pilots clearly shows that," he told ETV Bharat.

He explained the critical role of the Ram Air Turbine (RAT), which was deployed almost immediately. "It looks more like a system malfunction because you have to correlate with RAT deployment during initial flying immediately after lift off, which is an unusual situation... that kind of standby safety mechanism is activated when the system senses both engines have failed. You need to provide auxiliary power to sustain," he said. Harshwardhan explained that even when power is restored, an aircraft needs altitude and time to recover. "There was a bad recovery action, but it was not enough because the aircraft was not at enough height," he added. Emphasising the rarity, he said, "How unusual is it for both engines to lose power just like that in three seconds? It is the rarest of rare. I will not put it in 1 in 10 million."

Mechanical Possibilities: What Could Have Gone Wrong?

According to Harshwardhan, three possible technical failures could explain this crash: 1) Hydraulic failure, which has been ruled out by the preliminary report, 2) Electrical failure, which is still being investigated and 3) Dual engine failure, which is the immediate cause, but the trigger remains unknown. He believes attention must now turn to the fuel line integrity, the electric supply to the engine, and the software control mechanism. "We need to look at the fuel lines and the electric supply to the engine. This failure was swift and sudden. To return to normalcy requires height and time. Flight 171 had neither," he said.

Air India's Transformation and Tata's Challenge

For the Tata Group, which took over Air India from the Centre in 2022, the crash comes at a critical juncture. The airline had begun turning a corner — it reported operating profits, improved service quality, and significant investments in modernising its fleet and brand. With the acquisition of new Airbus A350, interior retrofits, and a mega-order of aircraft to replace the ageing planes, the carrier was preparing for global expansion. But the crash threatens to derail that narrative. The company issued a brief statement, acknowledging the preliminary report and confirming cooperation with investigators. No further comment was made. The tragedy now threatens to reverse gains in public trust. While Air India has acknowledged the report and is cooperating with authorities, the damage to its reputation may take years to mend. The carrier had recently placed a record order for over 470 aircraft from Boeing and Airbus, hoping to compete on global long-haul routes. Safety will now be the focus of both regulators and customers.



Transparency Under Scrutiny: Pilots Push Back

The Airline Pilots' Association of India (ALPA-I) has strongly criticised how the investigation is being conducted. The union has accused authorities of bias and exclusion of relevant experts. ALPA-I president Captain Sam Thomas, in a statement, said, "We feel that the investigation is being driven in a direction presuming the guilt of pilots and we strongly object to this line of thought." He also called for pilot representation in the probe, "The investigation doesn't involve any pilots or any pilot authority included. The people involved in the investigation are not pilots. What do they know about flying?"

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Thomas added, "How can the report start by saying it's pilot error? That is something that needs to be investigated completely... We want a judicial enquiry."

Referring to past cases such as the Boeing MAX crashes, he said, "In this crash of Boeing MAX, the first readout said it was a pilot error. Unfortunately, another accident happened, and they were trying to put it on the pilot. The authorities were good enough to see all those documents, and the truth came out." Raising concerns about leaks, he said, "Somebody is leaking information from India to US journals. Then what security are you talking about?" ALPA-I has called on the government to include them at least as observers to ensure transparency.

The Fuel Switches: An Unlikely Accident?

The fuel switches, small but powerful components, remain at the centre of the investigation. Multiple experts, including US aviation professionals, expressed scepticism that a pilot would have moved them by mistake.

Govt Urges Restraint

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu urged restraint, "Let's not jump to any conclusions at this stage. Let us wait for the final report. We care for the welfare and well-being of pilots."

Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Faiz Ahmed Kidwai said, "Indian skies have always been safe, past and present." He cited International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) data showing India outperformed global averages in accident rates between 2010 and 2024.

A Digital Video Recorder (DVR) of the plane. (ANI)

Eyewitness Account: A Miraculous Survival

Vishwashkumar Ramesh, a British flyer who was seated in 11A, described the terrifying final seconds. "The lights started flickering green and white… suddenly [the plane] slammed into a building and exploded. I still can't believe how I survived. I walked out of the rubble," he recalled. His brother, Ajay, who was also on the same flight, did not survive.

What Lies Ahead

The investigation will now move to a detailed analysis of fuel samples, electronic components, reassembly of engine and control components, testing service bulletins and post-mortem reports. In addition, Boeing is also planning to do system-wide investigations across global operators of its 787 Dreamliner, and the final report is expected in a year.

"The next step is the reassemblation exercises, not only by Indians, but also by any Boeing operators... all the lining of fuel lines and aircraft control mechanisms, they all will be rechecked. There may be a service bullet corrective action, and corrective actions in training accordingly. But these are things that will take time. For the system to find out the actual cause is a time-consuming process. As the actual causes or not certain in such accidents, and even with the best experts, it can sometimes be uncertain what the actual cause is," Harshwardhan summed up.