Explainer | Ethanol-Blended Fuel in India: Is Your Car Ready for E27?

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: The Indian government is rapidly pushing to roll out petrol blended with 27% ethanol, an enormous leap from the 10–20% petrol blended with ethanol most urban centres use today. Although it is characterised as a green energy transition, this radical shift could come at a huge cost for millions of car owners in India, especially those with vehicles not designed to run on high-ethanol content. Experts in the industry warn that without adequate testing and phased introduction, the government's plans could wrench off engine components, gear shift, increase fuel usage, leave consumers with large repair bills, and without warranty coverage.

What’s Going On?

India's ethanol-blending roadmap has targets that are not just ambitious, they are nothing short of massive. Having rolled out E10 (10% ethanol in petrol) across the country, and E20 (20% ethanol) to select cities, the government proposes that E27 (27% ethanol) will be incorporated into the supply of petrol used at retail outlets across the country.

The catch here is that most petrol cars currently on the road in India are certified for E10 or E20. Anything above that carries risk to critical engine components.

An automobile engineer told ETV Bharat, “Ethanol is a biomass-derived fuel and contains moisture, which makes it corrosive. While ethanol blending is helping reduce the country’s fuel import burden, since petrol consumption drops, it’s not ideal for engines. That’s precisely why the government has introduced user-specific fuel norms.”

The Engineering Challenges Of Ethanol

The engineering impacts of more and more ethanol blended into petrol, at higher concentrations, raise the need to re-engineer core engine components. “We’re now developing new engine designs and testing them with higher ethanol blends — 25%, 30%, even up to 35%,” the engineer added. "One major challenge is that ethanol’s corrosive nature affects engine components. For instance, many parts in existing engines are just 1 mm thick. To withstand ethanol corrosion, we now have to increase the thickness and use more aluminium."

This design change leads to a heavier engine, which in turn reduces fuel efficiency. Ironically, just as global automakers aim to reduce vehicle weight for better mileage and performance, ethanol blending forces a reversal of that trend.

The impact is particularly severe for older vehicles. “New-generation vehicles can manage these blends under BS-VI or User Category 2 and 3 norms. But older vehicles, especially those manufactured between 1995 and 1999, will suffer serious damage if run on such high ethanol blends,” the expert warned.

Former Transport Commissioner Speaks

Anil Chhikara, former Deputy Commissioner of the Delhi Transport Department, echoed these concerns. "If we use E27 in old vehicles, it may create problems. It may create a block, it may create a power drop. It may also have some effect as unburnt fuel coming out from our exhaust,” he said.

He emphasised that the transition should begin with government fleets: “Let it be used by industries or fleet owners or government vehicles before making it compulsory to the public.”

Why E27 May Not Be One-Size-Fits-All

Unlike Brazil or the U.S., where flexible fuel infrastructure allows drivers to select compatible fuels, India lacks this choice. Retail outlets will serve only one blended grade, leaving owners of older vehicles and high-performance engines with no safe option.

Chhikara cautioned, “Ethanol-based petrol or Flexi fuels are running in the U.S. or Brazil, but they have different topography, different society levels. For India, we must balance our systems so that they may not harm our agriculturists’ income.”

He added, “We must first focus on test conditions, labs, or controlled field studies before mainstreaming E27. Factors like humidity, temperature, load, and altitude affect combustion. Even the ignition timing has to be recalibrated.”

Insufficient Trials And Data Gaps