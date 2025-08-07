Explainer | CBSE's 75% Attendance Rule: Why It Matters More Than Ever for Board Exam Students

By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has once again reinforced its long-standing rule, students must have a minimum of 75% attendance to be eligible to sit for Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations. In a circular issued on August 6th, the CBSE has directed all affiliated schools to enforce these rules and keep proper records so as to prevent the disqualification of students and even the disaffiliation of schools.
What does the Rule state?
The CBSE Examination Bye-Laws clearly state that 75% attendance is a requirement for all students to be eligible to sit for the Class 10 and 12 board exams; a relaxation to this can only be made in exceptional circumstances (e.g. medical emergencies, representing the country in national or international sports etc., or a very serious reason), and only if the necessary documentation is submitted in advance.
“The mandatory 75% attendance requirement criteria and the risk of disqualification for students not meeting this criterion should be communicated to all students and parents,” wrote Sanyam Bhardwaj, CBSE Examination Controller, in a letter to heads of schools.
He further stated that, "If any student is on leave due to medical or any other reason, then they need to apply to school with the leave and proper medical and other documents when applying for leave.
Why This Reinforcement Now?
In recent years, there have been growing cases of students skipping physical classes, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic normalised online education and self-study. Many Class 10 and 12 students, particularly those enrolled in coaching institutes for competitive exams like NEET and JEE, frequently remain absent from school, assuming that schools will accommodate their attendance shortfall.
“The attendance rule was becoming a formality,” said a Delhi school principal who wished to remain anonymous. “Students would turn up only during pre-boards or practicals. This circular is a wake-up call.”
The CBSE has warned that it may conduct surprise inspections to verify attendance records. If discrepancies are found, schools risk strict action, including disaffiliation, a severe penalty. “The Board may disqualify students from appearing in exams if attendance registers are found to be incomplete or tampered with,” the letter said.
Student And Parent Reactions
The new directive has sparked concern and confusion among students and parents.
“I was focused on my JEE coaching and had been attending school only twice a week,” said Arjun Malhotra, a Class 12 student in Gurugram. “Now I’m worried I might not be allowed to appear for the boards. I’ll have to talk to the school immediately.”
For some parents, the rule seems harsh but necessary.
“Children can’t treat school as optional just because they’re preparing for competitive exams,” said Priya Sharma, mother of a Class 10 student in Noida. “But I wish schools were more flexible in coordinating with coaching schedules.”
Others are more critical of the rule’s rigidity.
“What if a student genuinely needs time off for health or mental wellness? The 75% rule should be relaxed for such cases, especially when marks and boards decide a child’s future,” said Nikita Rao, a parent in Bengaluru.
What Schools Must Do
CBSE has directed schools to:
- Maintain daily attendance registers, updated and signed by class teachers and school authorities.
- Ensure records are readily available for inspection.
- Inform students and parents in writing about attendance shortfalls well in advance.
- Submit attendance summaries during the registration process for board exams.
Legal Leeway, But Only With Documents
- The board allows up to 25% relaxation, but only if supported by evidence. This includes:
Medical certificates
- Participation certificates for events
- Death or serious illness in the family
- Other “genuine reasons,” evaluated on a case-by-case basis
Also Read
CBSE's New Rule: High-Resolution CCTVs Must In Classrooms, Other Common Areas Of Schools
Explained: Key Changes In CBSE’s Class 10 Exam Structure From 2026 Academic Year