Explained: India's Pahalgam Response To Pakistan - From Indus Treaty Suspension, Sealing Of Attari Border To Withdrawal Of Envoys

New Delhi: In a strong response to the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Kashmir that killed at least 26 Indian tourists on April 22, India on Wednesday announced a series of punitive measures against Pakistan. These include putting the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance, closing the Wagah-Attari border for all movement, cancelling all visas issued to Pakistani citizens, and ordering a significant reduction in diplomatic staff at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.
Following a high-level Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and lasting over two hours, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri briefed the media on the government’s decisions.
“India will not rest until the perpetrators of this heinous attack are brought to justice and their backers are made accountable,” Misri declared.
According to Misri, in the briefing to the CCS, the cross-border linkages of the terrorist attack were brought out. It was noted that this attack came in the wake of the successful holding of elections in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and its steady progress towards economic growth and development.
Recognising the seriousness of this terrorist attack, the CCS decided upon five measures against Pakistan.
“The Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect, until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism,” he said.
The IWT is a water distribution treaty between India and Pakistan, arranged and negotiated by the World Bank, to use the water available in the Indus River and its tributaries. It was signed in Karachi in September 1960 by then Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and then Pakistani President Ayub Khan.
The Treaty gives control over the waters of the three “eastern rivers” – the Beas, Ravi and Sutlej – to India, while control over the waters of the three “western rivers” – the Indus, Chenab and Jhelum – is with Pakistan. The treaty establishes a cooperative mechanism for exchanging information between the two countries regarding the use of the western rivers allocated to Pakistan and the eastern rivers allocated to India.
The preamble of the treaty recognises the rights and obligations of each country in the optimum use of water from the Indus system in a spirit of goodwill, friendship and cooperation. The treaty allows India to use the western river waters for limited irrigation use and unlimited non-consumptive use such as power generation, navigation, floating of property, and fish culture.
Under the Treaty, a Permanent Indus Commission (PIC) was established. The Commission has a commissioner from each country to oversee the cooperative mechanism.
The Commission is required to meet at least once a year to discuss the implementation of the treaty and address any issues that arise. The PIC conducts regular inspections and tours of the rivers and works to monitor compliance and resolve minor issues on the spot. It oversees the exchange of river flow and hydrological data between the two countries, ensuring transparency and adherence to treaty provisions. The Commission serves as the first line of dispute resolution, aiming to settle differences through direct dialogue. If issues cannot be resolved, they may be referred to a neutral expert or a court of arbitration.
Secondly, Misri said, the Integrated Check Post Attari will be closed with immediate effect.
“Those who have crossed over with valid endorsements may return through that route before May 1, 2025,” the Foreign Secretary stated. “Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) visas. Any SVES visas issued in the past to Pakistani nationals are deemed cancelled. Any Pakistani national currently in India under SVES visa has 48 hours to leave India.”
The CCS also declared the military, naval and air advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi as persona non grata.
“They have a week to leave India,” Misri said. “India will be withdrawing its own defence, navy, and air advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled. Five support staff of the Service Advisors will also be withdrawn from both High Commissions.”
And then, what can be seen as a significant cutdown on diplomatic ties between the two South Asian neighbours, the overall strength of the High Commissions will be brought down to 30 from the present 55 through further reductions, effective from May 1, 2025.
To sum up, India has opted for a bold recalibration of its Pakistan policy after the Pahalgam terror attack, taking unprecedented steps to isolate Islamabad diplomatically and economically. By suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and halting cross-border people-to-people links, New Delhi is signalling that state-sponsored terror will now carry tangible consequences.
