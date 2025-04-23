ETV Bharat / bharat

Explained: India's Pahalgam Response To Pakistan - From Indus Treaty Suspension, Sealing Of Attari Border To Withdrawal Of Envoys

New Delhi: In a strong response to the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Kashmir that killed at least 26 Indian tourists on April 22, India on Wednesday announced a series of punitive measures against Pakistan. These include putting the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance, closing the Wagah-Attari border for all movement, cancelling all visas issued to Pakistani citizens, and ordering a significant reduction in diplomatic staff at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

Following a high-level Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and lasting over two hours, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri briefed the media on the government’s decisions.

“India will not rest until the perpetrators of this heinous attack are brought to justice and their backers are made accountable,” Misri declared.

According to Misri, in the briefing to the CCS, the cross-border linkages of the terrorist attack were brought out. It was noted that this attack came in the wake of the successful holding of elections in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and its steady progress towards economic growth and development.

Recognising the seriousness of this terrorist attack, the CCS decided upon the upon five measures against measures

“The Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect, until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism,” he said.

The IWT is a water distribution treaty between India and Pakistan, arranged and negotiated by the World Bank, to use the water available in the Indus River and its tributaries. It was signed in Karachi in September 1960 by then Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and then Pakistani President Ayub Khan.

The Treaty gives control over the waters of the three “eastern rivers” – the Beas, Ravi and Sutlej – to India, while control over the waters of the three “western rivers” – the Indus, Chenab and Jhelum – is with Pakistan. The treaty establishes a cooperative mechanism for exchanging information between the two countries regarding the use of the western rivers allocated to Pakistan and the eastern rivers allocated to India.

The preamble of the treaty recognises the rights and obligations of each country in the optimum use of water from the Indus system in a spirit of goodwill, friendship and cooperation. The treaty allows India to use the western river waters for limited irrigation use and unlimited non-consumptive use such as power generation, navigation, floating of property, and fish culture.

Under the Treaty, a Permanent Indus Commission (PIC) was established. The Commission has a commissioner from each country to oversee the cooperative mechanism.